Lucas Elliott Rosenlund

Lucas Elliott Rosenlund was born Nov. 30, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Aaron and Katie Rosenlund of Sheridan.

His siblings are Tiffanie, Ethan, Ally, Joel, Andrew, Lauren, Haley, Cooper and Molly.

His grandparents are Wade Luanne Rosenlund, Sherry Eagles and David Anderson, all of Sheridan.

Sean Bai Doyle

Sean Bai Doyle was born Nov. 27, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Lei and Michael Doyle of Sheridan.

His siblings are Amy and Julie.

His grandparents are Yang Qiuhua and Bai Yuan Lin of China.

Cianna Sophia Cross

Cianna Sophia Cross was born Dec. 1, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Audra King and Justin Cross of Sheridan.

Her siblings are Blaize J. Nixon, Teagon J. Nixon and Braeden J. Cross.

Her grandparent is Brenda Cross of Sheridan.