WYO to offer Holly Jolly Film Festival

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the Holly Jolly Holiday Film Series Dec. 13-16.

Tickets for each show cost $11.50 for adults and $5.50 for children and students. There are also prices for families ranging from $21 for a family of three to $42 for a family of six.

The Thursday through Saturday shows will start at 6:30 p.m.

The Sunday show will begin at 2 p.m.

The following shows and promotions will be featured:

• Dec. 13 — Sing-a-Long “White Christmas,” bring a toy for Toys for Tots and get a discounted ticket

• Dec. 14 — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” wear an ugly Christmas sweater and get a discounted ticket

• Dec. 15 — “Miracle on 34th Street,” bring an item (peanut butter, canned meat or low-sugar granola bars) for The Food Group and get a discounted ticket

• Dec. 16 — “The Polar Express,” wear your pajamas and get a discounted ticket

Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.