Students learn benefits of philanthropy, volunteering through fundraisers

SHERIDAN — A group of students donated funds to Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s The Link — Partners in Pink fundraiser and the Welch Cancer Center Wednesday at a SMH board of trustees meeting.

In doing so, the young adults utilized the opportunity for more than just giving back.

They focused on honing teamwork skills and providing opportunities for peers to create relationships throughout the community.

“One of the big goals that I’ve had and I think the hospital has been working toward is reaching out to the community in efforts that they are working toward and how we can bridge the gap with the projects that they’re working on for the hospital,” SMH volunteer coordinator Jasmine Slater said.

Slater has been in her current position for three months. She collaborated with the student groups to connect their efforts for fundraising and volunteering to the Welch Cancer Center.

Sheridan High School Student Council members hosted a Hat Day fundraiser, where students could donate $1 for the privilege of wearing a hat in school. Participating students also received wristbands. Council leadership said many of the students donated more than $1 and because of it, the club presented a $500 check to the Welch Cancer Center and specifically The Link — Partners in Pink walk/run race fundraiser.

The school’s Future Business Leaders of America club also continued a 10-year tradition of selling breast cancer awareness-related T-shirts. They also presented a $1,500 check to the Welch Cancer Center, which were the profits raised during the month of October.

Student council student body public affairs officer and SHS sophomore Casey Craft said the club took the idea from a running list of fundraiser ideas at a statewide student council summit.

The club almost always volunteers for The Link on race day; this was the first year the club contributed financially to the cause.

Craft said her biggest takeaway from volunteering her time each year is recognizing how difficult it is sometimes to find volunteers to help with large events like The Link. Craft said based on her past experiences and current search for volunteers to help operate a debate tournament SHS will host, she knows the difficulty and appreciates the turnout from SHS students.

SHS junior and FBLA president Berkley Smith said fundraising provides an outlet for students to become more involved and make connections with the community.

“It’s important to support our local businesses and make an impact here in our city and even in our state,” Smith said. “With our club, it allows us to get to know everyone in the community and also with our age group, it focuses kids who maybe are looking for a job, who are looking for volunteer work, and it allows them to do that type of stuff, but easier.

“By staying in the community it’s really cool to see that our club just grows throughout the community,” Smith added.

Slater also recognized the efforts as a means to connect with the community of students as well as the larger community of Sheridan. By presenting the donations between sports action at a basketball game next week, attendees of the games will see the partnerships being made. Slater said she hopes the public event will encourage others to become involved.

Slater also sees a bright future for the children that participated.

“Beyond the funds that they raise, I think that there’s a lot of philanthropic efforts that they’re working toward and I think that they deserve all of the recognition for that as well,” Slater said.