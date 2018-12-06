Genius of remakes

Awhile back, my husband told me about a leadership training he went to in Montana. During the training, one of the facilitators said, “If you want a new idea, read an old book.”

That quote has stuck with me. I think of it often as people share ideas and we reflect on lessons of the past.

But, it seems, the meaning of that sentence extends far beyond leadership lessons as movie companies remake popular films of the past.

My social media feeds have become overwhelmed with remakes of my childhood favorites.

Since it’s the holiday season, I’ll start with the “grinch” remakes. I remember the original TV special; I’d watch it each year with my family. Then, there was the version featuring Jim Carrey. Now, we have another version. (I’ve seen two of the three).

Last time I went to the movie theater (to see “The Crimes of Gindelwald”), the previews included a peek at another “Mary Poppins” film. I remember the original so well, I could probably sing every song from memory. I have high expectations for “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt.

A slew of other films have also been announced for upcoming release. Among the ones that will ring nostalgic for older millennials and their parents:

• “The Addams Family”

• “Top Gun: Maverick”

• “The Lion King”

• “Toy Story 4”

The concept of remaking older films isn’t new, but I love that so many are coming out now. The movie makers have millennials who have grown up (but don’t really feel like grown ups) squarely in their sights. They hope those screen-addicted young adults now have more disposable income to take in flicks at the local theater. Whether or not that’s true, I guess we’ll see.

All I know is that in addition to new ideas in new movies, I thoroughly look forward to reliving parts of my childhood through the big screen. The number of lessons I learned from Disney movies hasn’t dwindled over the years.

“The Lion King” taught me that we can’t run from the past. We have to face it and learn from it.

“Brave” taught me that fate lives within you, and that it’s OK to be a wild-haired, independent person.

“Finding Nemo,” of course, taught us to keep swimming, even when things get tough.

The film “Up” reinforced the idea of never giving up on your dreams.

The list goes on and on.

After all, new ideas come from old books (or movies), right?