Library to host Christmas with Craig Johnson events

SHERIDAN — Local author Craig Johnson will celebrate the Christmas season with the Sheridan County Library System at four events in December.

Johnson will be at Clearmont Branch Library on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. and Tongue River Branch Library at 1 p.m. Dec. 14. On Dec. 16, he will be at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library at 3 p.m. and the Story Branch Library at 6:30 p.m.

At each event, Johnson will read a new Christmas short story and there will be time available for discussion and questions. A selection of his Longmire books and other items will be available for purchase and signing; refreshments will also be provided. These events are free and open to the public.

Johnson is an American novelist and playwright who lives in Ucross. Johnson has written several novels and a number of short stories. He is the author of the popular Sheriff Walt Longmire mystery series, which was made into a television series showing on Netflix.

His most recent book, “Depth of Winter,” was published in September.