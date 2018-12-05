Local briefs

‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ continues this weekend

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will offer performances of ‘Escanaba in da Moonlight’ at Carriage House Theater again this weekend.

The play tells the story of the Soady clan as it reunites for opening day of deer season in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The tale is full of humor, horror and heart.

The show will be offered Dec. 6-8 at 7:30 p.m. A matinee show will be Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members and students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084. Tickets will also be available at the Carriage House Theater before each night’s show.

The Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave.

Trail End to host annual holiday open house

SHERIDAN — An annual tradition for more than 35 years will continue with the Trail End State Historic Site’s annual open house, a three-day holiday celebration Friday through Sunday from 4-7 p.m. each night.

Admission is $2 for adults. Children are admitted free of charge, but must be accompanied by an adult. The holiday open house is sponsored by the Trail End Guilds.

This old-fashioned holiday celebration features live music and tasty treats served up in a historically elegant atmosphere complete with all the traditional trappings of the season. The holiday decorations placed about the 1913 Kendrick Mansion provide the perfect backdrop for a special appearance by Father Christmas, who will be on hand all three days.

Throughout the event, audience members are invited to take a seat in the mansion’s historic drawing room where they can enjoy musicians and singers in a casual, non-concert setting.

Scheduled to perform are:

Friday

• 4 p.m. Alex Banks

• 5 p.m. Cathy Storm

• 6 p.m. Cheryl Sinclair

Saturday

• 4 p.m. Just Harmony

• 5 p.m. Steve & Cathy Singalong

• 6 p.m. Patchwork Singers

Sunday

• 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Bells of the Big Horns

• 5 p.m. Sam Hoffman

• 6 p.m. Terry Garrison

Trail End Guilds President Steve Baskin notes that the Holiday Open House is his group’s gift to the community to thank them for their support throughout the year.

“The open house has grown to be not just a community tradition, but a family one as well,” Baskin said in a press release.

“We have people who came here as children 30 years ago who are now bringing their own children. We love seeing the old faces as well as all the new ones.”

For more information on the event, contact Trail End at 307-674-4589 or via Facebook.

Christmas Swing concert set for Friday

SHERIDAN — The third annual Christmas Swing! will be Friday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. Whitney Center for the Arts will provide complimentary cookies and cocoa at intermission. This concert is free and open to the public; no tickets are required.

Christmas Swing! is directed by Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Dr. Eric Richards and features the Sheridan College Trombone Choir, Symphony Band and Jazz Ensemble big band. Performance highlights will include “Concert Suite from the Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride,” “A Sussex Mummers Christmas Carol,” an original arrangement of “Silent Night” by Richards and more.

Beck Bridger, a first-year Sheridan College music student and Miss Wyoming 2018, is the featured vocal soloist. The Sheridan College Trombone Choir includes Erin Schanzenbach, Vincent Cossel, Taylor Bowie, Kaleigh Padgett, Dr. Ariel Downing, Eli Dugal, Dainis Hazners and Rand Cummings. The Sheridan College Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble are comprised of a mix of Sheridan College students, staff and members of the Sheridan community.

See www.whitneyarts.org for more information about this and upcoming events. Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.

Ten Tenors to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — The Ten Tenors, one of Australia’s most famous musical exports, will return to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to perform repertoire from their album “Our Christmas Wish.”

Opening the evening will be a 15-person local choir directed by Suzie Schatz-Hills.

Tickets for the show cost $45 for adults, seniors and military and $35 for students. All tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.