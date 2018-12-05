Library to offer winter crafts

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host three free winter craft programs in December for a variety of age groups.

On Dec. 11 from 6-8 p.m., adults ages 18 and older are invited to join for a session of painting and decorating tote bags.

On Dec. 12 from 4-6 p.m., young adult attendees ages 12-17 will make an acrylic painting with a design of their choice.

On Dec. 13 from 4-6 p.m., children ages 5-11 will make snowmen or penguins to share with their entire family. There will be hot glue involved so organizers ask that children 9 and younger have an adult helper with them.

All three programs will be held in the Inner Circle. Each participant will get to take home the items he or she makes to give as Christmas gifts to family or friends or to keep.

This program is free and all supplies are provided. However, in order to purchase the proper amount of supplies, those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 307-674-8585, ext. 119, email zshockley@sheridanwyolibrary.org or register in person at the library.

The library is located at 335 W. Alger St.