HNCS announces first-quarter honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School officials recently announced the first-quarter honor rolls for the school.

Students on the B Honor Roll earned a minimum 3.0 GPA and no grade lower than a C. Students on the A Honor Roll earned a minimum 3.75 GPA and no grade lower than a B. The following students earned spots on the lists.

B Honor Roll

Grade 5 — Molly Elchlinger, Sebastian Harper, Monty Morris

Grade 6 — Katelyn Hart, Reed Novak

Grade 7 — Caleb Burns-Jones, Dennis (DJ) Elchlinger, Mason Smith, Clarence Ter Haar, Freya Ter Haar

Grade 8 — Henri Schaefer, Zachary J. Luedtke, Raphael Eldridge

A Honor Roll

Grade 5 — Hayden Lewallen, Michaela Miller, Sequoia Pack, Savanah Sutton, Aspen Weber, Connor Wood

Grade 6 — Sean Brown, Emma VanHaele

Grade 7 — Tennyson Lewallen, John Paul Lansing, Peter La Rosa

Grade 8— Daniel Magera, Aiden Roth, Donald Woodrow

