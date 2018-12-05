HNCS announces first-quarter honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School officials recently announced the first-quarter honor rolls for the school.
Students on the B Honor Roll earned a minimum 3.0 GPA and no grade lower than a C. Students on the A Honor Roll earned a minimum 3.75 GPA and no grade lower than a B. The following students earned spots on the lists.
B Honor Roll
Grade 5 — Molly Elchlinger, Sebastian Harper, Monty Morris
Grade 6 — Katelyn Hart, Reed Novak
Grade 7 — Caleb Burns-Jones, Dennis (DJ) Elchlinger, Mason Smith, Clarence Ter Haar, Freya Ter Haar
Grade 8 — Henri Schaefer, Zachary J. Luedtke, Raphael Eldridge
A Honor Roll
Grade 5 — Hayden Lewallen, Michaela Miller, Sequoia Pack, Savanah Sutton, Aspen Weber, Connor Wood
Grade 6 — Sean Brown, Emma VanHaele
Grade 7 — Tennyson Lewallen, John Paul Lansing, Peter La Rosa
Grade 8— Daniel Magera, Aiden Roth, Donald Woodrow