Rock Springs couple sues school over student’s treatment

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs couple is suing Sweetwater County School District No. 1, alleging a young student’s civil rights were violated when he was repeatedly dragged down the hallway in a chair and made to stay in a locked room for lengthy periods of time. Richard and Danielle Kaumo filed the lawsuit in the Wyoming 10th Circuit District Court in Cheyenne on Oct. 22, 2018, on behalf of a male student. Referred to in the lawsuit as A. K., the student was in first grade at Desert View Elementary School during the 2016-17 school year when the alleged incidents occurred.

The Kaumos claim the district deprived A.K. of his right to due process as protected by the Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. They also claim the district intentionally inflicted emotional distress and violated Wyoming’s seclusion and restraint laws.

Also named in the lawsuit are Desert View Elementary staff members, including former Principal Barbara Rezzonico, counselor Christi Carson, teacher Candace Foster and Sweetwater No. 1 Director of Special Education Kayci Arnoldi.

“The district has been served with a complaint, which will be addressed in further proceedings before the court,” Sweetwater No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern told the Rocket-Miner.

According to court documents, the student in question started exhibiting behavioral issues after the first half of the 2016-17 school year.

He was put on medication and counseling, and the parents of the plaintiff claimed they tried working with the school district to remedy the issue.

After the student was moved to a new school, a former employee of the district allegedly informed the Kaumos that Rezzonico would “grab (the boy), throw (him) in a chair, and hold (him) in a chair.” The Kaumos also claim the child was allegedly dragged down the hallway to a room while still in the chair and then held in a room for 90 minutes to two hours at a time.

According to the complaint, this happened about 10 times within a two-month period.

The Kaumos claim that once A.K. was moved to a new school, his behavioral issues “began to subside considerably,” but allege the boy still exhibits anxiety, mental trauma and emotional distress.

The Kaumos also claim the boy was told he was a danger to the school and was verbally abused by members of the Desert View staff. In addition, they allege Carson and Foster participated in these actions, Foster was verbally abusive, and Arnoldi knew what was going on but did nothing.

According to the court documents, the parents attempted to address these activities with the district, but the district “either in effect ignored the plaintiff’s parents, or refused to follow appropriate district protocol as to the concerns, or attempted to have the district’s own lawfirm conduct the ‘investigation’ into the matter.”

In addition for a jury trial request, the Kaumos are asking for compensatory and punitive damages from the school district and the district employees named in the lawsuit. Compensatory damages are actual damages that can be awarded to a plaintiff if it is proven such damage occurred. Punitive damages go beyond actual damages and are designed to punish the defendant by putting a monetary value on a defendant’s reckless or negligent behavior. They are also typically awarded to discourage further similar behavior as well as send a message to society at large, according to Black’s Law Dictionary.

By Ann Jantz

Rocket-Miner

Via Wyoming News Exchange