SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 12:45 a.m.
• Rockey Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block Absaraka Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 10 block Gosling Drive, 10:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle fire, Gosling Drive, 10:10 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Steffen Court, 6:48 a.m.
• Fire alarm, Mydland Road, 7:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Hit and run, 5th Street, 7:58 a.m.
• Animal incident, Kroe Lane, 8:26 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
• Lost property, South Main Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 10:34 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 11:00 a.m.
• Public intoxication, East 5th Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• DUI, West 5th Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, Barn Owl Court, 2:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Brundage Lane, 2:48 p.m.
• Animal incident, Poplar Trail, 2:57 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Cove Court, 4:34 p.m.
• Accident delayed, West Fifth Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 8:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 5th Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan Avenue, 9:06 p.m.
• Careless driver, 8th Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Burkitt Street, 10:34 p.m.
• DUI, East Alger Avenue, 11:00 p.m.
Wednesday
• DUS, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:13 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Red Grade Road, 9:56 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 3:05 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Skylark Lane, 3:41 p.m.
• Records only, Third Avenue West, 4:13 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, 7:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Cat Road and Highway 14 East, 7:45 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Gosling Drive, 10:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Kyle James Goerzen, 32, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, leave accident/other vehicle, reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession controlled substance (powder or crystal), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jamie Alejandro Gomez, 25, Sheridan, driving under suspension, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Johnny Jay Johnson, 53, Sheridan, fail to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christine Levaughn Hughes, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Roger Lee Zier, 49, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 78
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 9