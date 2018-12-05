SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 12:45 a.m.

• Rockey Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 12:06 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block Absaraka Street, 5:16 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, 10 block Gosling Drive, 10:21 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Vehicle fire, Gosling Drive, 10:10 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Welfare check, Steffen Court, 6:48 a.m.

• Fire alarm, Mydland Road, 7:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 7:38 a.m.

• Hit and run, 5th Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Animal incident, Kroe Lane, 8:26 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 a.m.

• Lost property, South Main Street, 9:36 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 10:34 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Delphi Avenue, 11:00 a.m.

• Public intoxication, East 5th Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11:41 a.m.

• DUI, West 5th Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, Barn Owl Court, 2:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Brundage Lane, 2:48 p.m.

• Animal incident, Poplar Trail, 2:57 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Cove Court, 4:34 p.m.

• Accident delayed, West Fifth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 7:36 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Ponderosa Drive, 8:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 5th Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan Avenue, 9:06 p.m.

• Careless driver, 8th Street, 10:32 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Burkitt Street, 10:34 p.m.

• DUI, East Alger Avenue, 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday

• DUS, North Main Street, 12:06 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:13 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Red Grade Road, 9:56 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Brundage Lane, 3:05 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Skylark Lane, 3:41 p.m.

• Records only, Third Avenue West, 4:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 15th Street, 5:07 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, 7:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 7:44 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Cat Road and Highway 14 East, 7:45 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 9:04 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Gosling Drive, 10:08 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Kyle James Goerzen, 32, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, leave accident/other vehicle, reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession controlled substance (powder or crystal), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jamie Alejandro Gomez, 25, Sheridan, driving under suspension, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Johnny Jay Johnson, 53, Sheridan, fail to pay warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christine Levaughn Hughes, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Roger Lee Zier, 49, Sheridan, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 78

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 9