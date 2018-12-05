Wyoming news briefs

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

EWC official resigns after investigation launched

TORRINGTON (WNE) -– In a hastily-called meeting Friday morning, the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees unanimously accepted the resignation of Vice President of Student Services Donald Appiarius.

With all but one trustee attending the special meeting by telephone, Trustee Bob Baumgartner moved and Mike Varney seconded a motion to accept Appiarius’s resignation, effective immediately, and officially release him from his contract with the college effective Dec. 31.

Appiarius and another, unnamed EWC employee had been on paid administrative leave since late October after reports came to light of a Torrington Police Department investigation looking into allegations Appiarius had told resident advisors in August not to report incidents of underage drinking to police, if it was a first offense.

Torrington Police Chief Tim Hurd said a TPD officer working an unrelated traffic accident was approached by several EWC students who made the allegations. An investigation was launched soon after.

“We received statements from resident advisors and students alike in reference to the conduct that was being allowed up there,” Hurd said. “We were told the Vice President of Student Services made a statement to resident advisors on Aug. 23 at a resident advisor meeting that they were not to call the police unless there was an emergency involving the alcohol consumption of any students.”

Hurd said Friday the investigation, being conducted independently from the college, is still ongoing and could be completed as soon as Dec. 10. Hurd said in October charges, if any, would likely be accessory after the fact to enabling underage drinking, a misdemeanor.

Couple sentenced in Medicaid fraud case

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A former Cheyenne psychologist and his wife were sentenced to prison Monday for making false statements to Wyoming Medicaid.

John R. Sink Jr., 68, and his wife, Diane M. Sink, 63, will serve 37 months in prison and must pay more than $6.2 million back to the Wyoming Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Sinks also were ordered to forfeit more than $750,000 in assets connected to the fraud, including cash, retirement accounts, vehicles and a house, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for Wyoming.

The husband and wife were indicted in May by a federal grand jury on charges of health care fraud, making false statements and money laundering.

They pleaded guilty to making false statements earlier this year.

Prosecutors and law enforcement accused them of billing Wyoming Medicaid for $6.2 million in group therapy that never occurred or didn’t qualify to be state funded.

In May 2016, Wyoming Medicaid audited the Sinks, and court documents accused them of asking their employees to create backdated or phony treatment plans.

“Health-care fraud is a serious crime that increases costs and wastes health-care dollars on medically worthless or unnecessary activities,” U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen said in a news release. “Fraud involving a government health-care program … is even more serious because it wastes taxpayer dollars and reduces the program’s ability to serve needy individuals and families.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and Wyoming Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Assistant U.S. attorney Eric Heimann and special assistant U.S. attorney Travis Kirchefer prosecuted the case.

New wind farm proposed for Converse County

DOUGLAS (WNE) — If you grew up in Converse County, you might take the incessant, whipping winds for granted.

Start counting the county’s wind farms, and you can’t help but see Converse County’s wind is unusual. And it’s a financial boon.

For Converse County officials, the new Cedar Springs wind farm brings with it welcomed economic diversification.

“We’ve got oil and gas, uranium, coal, and expanding on the wind is a good investment,” Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox said. “It’s a good expansion of the Converse County economy.”

Converse County Commissioner Robert Short noted that wind farms bring with them jobs, particularly jobs that are technology-focused.

“We know that technology is key to growth in the future,” Short said. “(Cedar Springs) has got a long-term potential to influence more technological development in Converse County.”

Short noted that wind farm jobs do not provide a one-for-one replacement as coal jobs dwindle, but “every little bit helps.”

It depends a little bit on how you count, but with Cedar Springs, Converse County will have six wind farms. Cedar Springs is massive compared to several of the others. For instance, it will have double the electrical output of Duke Energy’s Top of the World (200 MW) in Rolling Hills, and more than quadruple the outputs of the Campbell Hill wind farm (90 MW) and Pioneer Wind Park (80 MW).

During last week’s public meeting on the project, NextEra Communications Director Bryan Garner talked about wind as a farmable commodity.

“It’s another crop, just like cattle,” Garner said. “Wind is a crop Wyoming can harvest to its own benefit.”

Parkway Plaza faces foreclosure auction

CASPER (WNE) — The Parkway Plaza hotel is set to be put up for public auction at the Natrona County Courthouse.

Ronald Lopez, an attorney at Bailey, Stock, Harmon, Cottam & Lopez, the law firm representing the mortgage holder, confirmed Tuesday that the hotel and conference center was set to be auctioned off as part of a foreclosure sale.

The firm posted a notice of foreclosure sale, set for 10 a.m. Thursday, in the Star-Tribune. It states the hotel’s owner defaulted on the terms of its mortgage.

Tabitha Overgard, the hotel’s general manager, said Tuesday afternoon that she just learned the property will be up for auction this week.

“I don’t know any details about any of that,” she said.

Overgard previously said that the hotel laid off 50 employees when it closed for renovations Oct. 31.

In an interview at the time, Overgard said she was told a national corporation was buying the hotel. It’s unclear what transpired since then.

The Parkway has been owned by CRU Casper since 2015. That company is itself owned by CRU Real Estate Group, of Costa Mesa, California. The facility was built in 1966 and offers 301 guest rooms and more than 45,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, according to its website.

The hotel has been sold several times in the past decade.

Casper businessman Pat Sweeney sold the Parkway to a Texas-based company in 2008, but after that firm failed to meet certain conditions, Sweeney took control of the property again. He sold the hotel to CRU three years ago.

Man appeals sex abuse sentence

LARAMIE (WNE) — An Albany County man is appealing his sentence of 18-20 years imprisonment after he was convicted of child abuse and sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Russell Benedict, 40, pleaded no contest to the charges in mid-November. His plea deal, however, offered no guarantee regarding his sentence.

District Court Judge Tori Kricken opted to give him the maximum sentence in the case, which involved Benedict having an ongoing sexual relationship with a girl who was living in his custody in the Rock River area.

Their sexual relationship began when the girl was 15. During the time she was living with Benedict, her younger brother was forced to live in the crawl space of an unheated metal garage on the property.

Before he was sentenced, the girl with whom Benedict repeatedly had sex, lambasted him for his lack of remorse in “tricking” her into a sexual relationship.

“All I wanted to hear from you is I’m sorry for what I did,” she said. “You can’t even say sorry. … While I have to live every day dealing with this … you get to sit in a cell not coming to terms with what you did.”

The girl said she now suffers from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Kricken, too, censured Benedict’s attitude.

“The fact that all (these children) ask of you was some recognition and an apology and you, to this date, couldn’t give it to them, tells me you’re not particularly interested in treatment and rehabilitation,” she said. “It’s also these sorts of crimes that destroy the sense of security that we in our society should be able to feel.”