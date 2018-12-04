VA clinical care remains open on Dec. 5

SHERIDAN — By executive order of the president, all executive departments, independent organizations and other agencies of the federal government will be closed on Dec. 5 as a mark of respect for former President George H. W. Bush.

While some Sheridan VA Health Care System administrative offices will be closed during the national day of mourning, all patient care services throughout the state, including scheduled clinic appointments, will continue without interruption to ensure veterans have timely access to health care, according to a press release.

The VA will continue to serve patients who are scheduled tomorrow for outpatient visits at the Sheridan VA Medical Center, in addition the outpatient clinics in Afton, Casper, Evanston, Gillette, Cody, Riverton, Rock Springs and Worland.

Veterans are encouraged to keep their appointments, the press release stated.