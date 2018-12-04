SCSD3 students, teachers, community receive school safety training

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 students, instructors and parents watched a video in silence last Thursday. For about five minutes, an animation portrayed the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

In the video, colored dots represented people on the different floors of the school who came in contact with the shooter. Green meant alive, yellow signified injured and purple meant dead. The audience watched as several dots quickly turned from green to purple. Other dots became yellow. A few of those yellow dots changed to purple as the shooter continued his murderous rampage through the school.

The video was shown near the end of a day filled with intense, hands-on school safety training in Clearmont and Arvada. Two employees from TAC*ONE Consulting spent three days meeting with students, instructors and community members to provide more skills for them to use during an active shooter scenario.

TAC*ONE Consulting founder and President Joe Deedon led most of the training, which focused on empowering students and giving them alternatives during crisis situations, including self-defense techniques — alternatives for which people in Parkland did not receive training.

“I can’t make you bulletproof, I can’t take away guns, but I can give you the next best options,” Deedon said.

The school district already practices Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate (ALICE) training, but SCSD3 superintendent Charles Auzqui said TAC*ONE provided next level skills.

“Education is our No. 1 priority, but providing a safe environment is right there with it,” Auzqui said. “…This is hands-on. You’re being realistic. We’re a hands-off world but we’re teaching self-defense in a situation, so it is a little different.”

Auzqui had been thinking of doing additional training for about a year. He chose to work with TAC*ONE after talking with administrators in Weston County School District 1, which hosted the company for similar training in August.

TAC*ONE started in 2007 and is based in Denver. In addition to school safety, the company works with hospitals, law enforcement and government and corporate offices.

Deedon said teaching in schools is the toughest aspect of his job. He can easily instruct law enforcement but said it is more difficult to teach students ages 5 to 18, along with parents and teachers.

“It’s kind of a new thing,” Deedon said. “It’s not mainstream by any means. It’s definitely pretty aggressive to empower kids.”

Wednesday entailed an informal discussion between school administrators and TAC*ONE employees. On Thursday, training began at Arvada Elementary School. In Clearmont, kindergartners through sixth-graders were trained in the morning and seventh- through 12th-graders received training in the afternoon. Community training also occurred Thursday night. On Friday morning, SCSD3 staff were trained for several hours.

Overall, Deedon said the most important aspect is how people respond in the first 30 seconds of a crisis situation. That urgency is perhaps even more important in SCSD3 due to its isolated setting. It would likely take law enforcement about 40 minutes to arrive in Clearmont after being notified of a shooting, most of which last for only four to seven minutes.

“We are so rural, so the more the community knows, the more we educate people on the same thing, the more likelihood there’ll be a positive result,” Auzqui said.

On Thursday afternoon, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson attended part of the training. Two administrators from Campbell County School District 1 were also present.

Training varied by age. The youngest students learned how to evacuate through a hallway, while kids a bit older practiced piling on the shooter after a teacher took him to the ground.

Middle school and high school students went through more aggressive, realistic training, beginning in the school gymnasium.

After watching and discussing a separate video of a Parkland student being interviewed, the secondary students were split up into two groups of about 35 people each. Deedon led one and TAC*ONE Consulting trainer Brian Pollard led another.

For about 45 minutes, they talked about different safety options, including barricading, evacuating and physical altercation. In a classroom, Pollard explained what types of materials do and do not provide cover from bullets. He also discussed improvised classroom weapons and how to fight back if necessary.

“You have to give yourself permission to do the unthinkable,” Pollard said. “…You can get medieval. You can do whatever you need to do to save your life.”

The secondary students then practiced evacuating the building, moving in groups of five down a hallway. Once they got outside, Pollard explained what parts of a motor vehicle provide the best cover and how to address injuries if necessary.

Afterward, the two groups reunited in the gym. Different students took turns practicing self-defense against Deedon, who played the role of active shooter. One student grabbed Deedon’s arm that held a gun, wrestled Deedon to the ground while not letting him regain control of his gun and then called for help from four other students, who neutralized Deedon’s arms and legs.

The group training ended with the disquieting Parkland animated video. Deedon also encouraged students to visualize how to respond in different rooms in the school during an active shooter situation.

Deedon and Pollard said Thursday went about how they expected, if not better.

“[Students] know so much about the topic it’ll blow your mind,” Deedon said. “Second-graders, you hear them talk, and you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ Kids know more about this than they should. Unfortunately they do, though.”

Deedon said it will be a challenge for larger schools to fund this kind of safety training in the future.

“That’s one of the biggest hurdles I see,” Deedon said. “As more public school districts look to maybe try to get this training for their students, if they’re up for it, is, ‘OK, now how are you going to pay for it?’”

Misty Moore Stoll, Katie Fennema and Barb Hoit all have children who are students in SCSD3. They attended the trainings to better understand the school’s response.

“Knowing what they know would help me know how to react in this kind of situation as a parent,” Hoit said.

Similarly, Pollard said not acknowledging the potential for an attack is one of the most significant impediments to having a safe school.

“It’s sad that tragedies are what drive the necessity, but it is what it is,” Pollard said. “We can continue to tuck our heads and live in that state of denial, or we can get ahead of it.”

Along those lines, Auzqui said SCSD3 staff will have discussions regarding potential school safety changes in the future based on the TAC*ONE trainings.

Pollard praised the school district for bringing the consultants in and talking with community members as well.

“I think it’s gutsy, it’s courageous,” Pollard said. “They’ve taken great steps. I think the students did a really good job.”

The other parents agreed. Fennema said the day provided a level of comfort, despite the knowledge that the possibility for a tragedy still exists.

“It’s just happening everywhere, and I just can’t say enough about the training,” Fennema said. “These kids are getting the thought process to refuse to be a victim. It’s just huge.”

The additional training provided more options and made students and teachers think more seriously about what to do in a worst-case scenario.