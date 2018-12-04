Council excludes sprinkler requirement from updated building code

SHERIDAN — City council voted 5-1 Monday to approve the third and final reading of an updated set of building codes and excluded a controversial regulation that would require fire sprinkler systems in new residential buildings.

Sheridan has consistently adopted the latest set of building codes drafted by the International Code Council, but excluded the sprinkler requirement each time due to concerns that it could drive up residential building costs.

Councilor Alex Lee voted no on the resolution to adopt the ICC’s 2018 codes without the sprinkler requirement.

City building official Kevin Bare said he and city staff have been researching the effects a sprinkler requirement would have on building costs and have identified several avenues through which a sprinkler installation could potentially reduce costs, which included insurance savings and reductions to permit costs associated with other residential safety regulations.

However, he said city staff would like to continue researching how a sprinkler requirement might affect costs locally, hence staff’s recommendation that council exclude the sprinkler requirement at this time. Bare said staff plans to present council with a more complete cost-benefit analysis of a local sprinkler requirement in spring 2019.

Council can choose to amend the requirement back into the city’s building codes at a later date.

Big Horn Homebuilders Association President Ron Patterson told council his organization supports staff’s recommendation that the city exclude the sprinkler requirement so its effects can be further examined.

“We always have and we always will promote good, safe (construction),” Patterson said. “We just want to be current and thoughtful about the costs of anything…that will be included in (building) costs for the community and individuals.”

J.D. Gamble, who owns Life Safety Solutions, a local company that installs and maintains fire sprinkler systems, urged council to include the requirement in the city’s updated building codes and highlighted the home safety benefits of sprinkler systems.

“Fire sprinklers are seatbelts, seatbelts in homes,” Gamble said. “…The reason we have seatbelts in cars? They decrease fatalities in crashes. Why do we need fire sprinklers in homes? They decrease death and property damage in current construction.”

He added that Bare’s presentation should ease concerns about the cost of that added security.

David Oakes, a Sheridan resident who said he has worked as an instructor in the cleaning and restoration industry for the past 20 years, also supported omitting the sprinkler requirement and said sprinkler systems often malfunction and can cause expensive water damage in homes when they do.

“It’s not a matter of if a sprinkler system leaks, it’s a matter of when,” Oakes told council members.

Additionally, Oakes said if a leak in a sprinkler system goes undetected it can lead to mold growth that will be hazardous to the homeowners’ long-term health.

The updated building codes will take effect on Jan. 1.

Other Business:

Northern Wyoming Community College District President Paul Young asked council to allocate $250,000 of the city’s Optional One-Cent Sales Tax revenue to support the continued growth of Sheridan College’s machine tools program.

Young said the city’s support has been critical to the college’s development of manufacturing programs, which help train a local workforce for Sheridan’s growing manufacturing sector.

The funds the city allocated the NWCCD earlier this year allowed Sheridan College to hire an instructor for its machine tools program and Young said the additional funds will allow the college to hire a fourth machine tools instructor.

Council is expected to discuss Young’s request at its study session next week and could take action on the request during its Dec. 17 meeting.