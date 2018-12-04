Sheridan Story Branch Library looks to expand

SHERIDAN — Gary and Christine Roberts donated the piece of property west of the Sheridan Story Branch Library, and nonprofit for the library plans to help fund an addition to further the library’s community offerings.

Story Community Library, Inc. created a goal of protecting the ability of Story to provide quality library services to the residents of Story and the surrounding area.

“Our library is already wonderful,” chair of the fundraising committee Marc Strahn said in a letter to library donors. “This gift allows us to expand those needed services that our users have come to experience, appreciate and expect every day.”

The board of directors is starting the overall project asking for small private donations before they start seeking grant opportunities. So far, the board has collected $40,000 toward its $600,000 goal and still has much to go before it finalizes plans.

The board announced the campaign Nov. 20, just before Thanksgiving and a little over a month before year end, when many tend to give to secure tax breaks.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Director Cameron Duff announced an annual donation from a memorial fund for each branch library, in which Story receives its stipend separately and it goes to the board of trustees.

The plan for the project is to expand the existing building west with a 40-foot-by-45-foot structure. The estimated $600,000 is simply from the property survey. Before the building can be built, an extra building on the property must be moved and trees removed. As funds come in, the board members and different committees will work with the funds they have to ensure forward progress.

“I’m pleased with the amount of support we’re getting, but we know it’s going to be a longer project,” Strahn said. “We know this isn’t going to be something we raise before the year ends.”

Ideally, Strahn said, the project would be fully funded and completed in one to two years, but realistically he doesn’t expect it to happen that quickly.

The initial focus of the project is to construct the building, and then the board and committees will consider expanding programs for the community.

“The current plan is to not increase the need for additional employees or an expansion of hours at this point,” Strahn said. “It’s kind of like if we build it, they will come.”

Strahn said there are at least 50 people working on the project from the Story area in an array of committees including architectural, interior design, fundraising and programming.

“All of them are part of it because you develop ideas from the programming, and we haven’t even started…approaching the foundations and the grants,” Strahn said.

Grant opportunities often come with stipulations on how the funding can be used, such as children’s programs or offerings for elderly adults.

“It’s a perfect place for this type of an expansion of services,” Strahn said. “We’ve just gotta find out how and when and put it all together.

There’s a lot of people working on it; there’s a lot of good community support not only in participation, but they’re also sharing their wealth.”