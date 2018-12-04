Wyoming news briefs

Colorado man arrested in Powell charged with murder

CODY (WNE) — A Colorado man has been charged with murder after arriving at the Powell Police Department on Nov. 27 with the body of his girlfriend in the trunk of his car.

After Jonathan Akin, 22, turned himself in around midday, Powell officers opened the trunk to find a bare leg sticking out from a blanket, according to the affidavit, which also said Sgt. Chad Miner reached out and touched the body, finding it cold and lifeless.

Akin is now contesting his extradition back to Colorado on a warrant for first degree murder charges, Park County attorney Bryan Skoric said. He will face his next extradition review hearing 9 a.m. Friday in circuit court.

After his first extradition hearing held in front of Judge Bruce Waters on Nov. 30, his bail was set at $100,000 cash only. He is in custody at the Park County Law Enforcement Center.

According to the Colorado warrant for his arrest, Akin admitted to killing Autumn Rivera on Nov. 25 at their Thornton, Colorado, apartment, but said he “blacked out” and did not remember how the murder occurred.

The affidavit states Akin was accompanied by his mother, Deaver resident Maria Seratt when he turned himself in at the police station.

The affidavit said Akin asked to have an attorney present when he told officers what occurred.

After spending the evening leading up to the incident consuming a large quantity of alcohol with his girlfriend, Akin said one of his final memories before his blackout was cutting up fruit, the Adams County warrant affidavit said.

Jury returns mixed verdict in assault trial

GILLETTE (WNE) — After deliberating for nearly five hours, jurors reached a verdict in the trial of Terry Neidlinger, 48, last week.

On Friday, jurors acquitted him of charges related to his alleged May 28 attack of a woman but found him guilty of forcing her to have sex with him on June 8 and of taking videos of her in the shower.

Neidlinger faces five to 50 years in prison for one count of first-degree sexual assault and a maximum of two years in prison for each of two counts of voyeurism.

District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan hasn’t yet set a sentencing date.

During a three-day trial, the woman testified she went to the emergency room on June 8, where she told a sheriff’s deputy she had been sleeping in Neidlinger’s Pierce Street home when he woke her and told her to get into his bed or he would knock out her teeth and cut out her tongue. She got into the bed, where a short time later he forced her to have sex.

While at the emergency room, the woman completed a sexual assault forensic exam, which revealed significant injuries that a doctor and nurse described during the trial.

Evidence from the forensic exam also was sent to the state crime lab, which concluded that sperm DNA found inside the woman matched Neidlinger’s.

While members of the Sheriff’s Office were investigating the sexual assault, they found two videos on Neidlinger’s phone of the woman in the shower. On the witness stand, the woman said she never gave Neidlinger permission to take the videos.

The jury acquitted Neidlinger of first-degree sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Health officials raise concerns about Hoback water

JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County’s Department of Health is urging county commissioners to pay close attention to “significant water quality issues” at Hoback Junction.

“We feel a great sense of urgency with this issue,” said Dan Forman, chairman of the local health board. “We know that there is due process that has to occur, we just want to make sure there is a continued sense of urgency with all of the stakeholders.”

The letter updates commissioners on what’s known about nitrate levels in drinking water. Sent last week, the letter was jointly prepared by the Teton Conservation District, the Teton County District Board of Health and the Department of Health.

The letter details concerns around nitrate levels in drinking water from a public health perspective but doesn’t contain many concrete recommendations for the future.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers