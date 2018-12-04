Goodfellow Fund 2018

SHERIDAN — Want to help local families in need this holiday season?

Check out the Goodfellow Fund, a local fundraiser for the Sheridan chapter of the Salvation Army, which distributes food, clothes and other gifts to families in the community.

Since The Sheridan Press established the fund in 1958, we’ve raised more than $400,000. In 2017, 241 families were served meals at Thanksgiving and 442 families were served meals at Christmas, all thanks to the generosity of Sheridan County residents.

This year, we are partnering again with Bank of The West to raise funds. Help us raise our goal of $10,000 by donating before Dec. 31.

Drop off your check at The Sheridan Press at 144 Grinnell Plaza, or mail it to us:

The Goodfellow Fund

c/o The Sheridan Press

P.O. Box 2006

Sheridan, WY 82801

Thank you for your support of the Goodfellow Fund!