County begins comprehensive plan update

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County will host four planning workshops this week, kicking off a yearlong project that will create a road map for the county’s future through an update of its comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan is one of the county government’s guiding documents and helps the county commissioners make decisions that are consistent with the community’s values and goals. This week’s meetings will give community stakeholders the chance to communicate those values and goals to the county commissioners as they begin revising the plan.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to be a part of the future of Sheridan County,” said County Commission Chairman Mike Nickel.

According to Nickel, the update is long overdue. The comprehensive plan was last updated in 2008 and at the time, the commissioners planned to revisit the document every five years. Due to budget constraints, however, the county was unable to conduct an extensive review of the plan until this year.

The county has undergone significant changes over the past 10 years, and Nickel said one of the goals of the update is to gauge whether county residents think it is heading in the right direction.

County Planner Mark Reid said updating the plan’s guidelines for land use in Sheridan County will be a critical to how the county moves forward.

Those policies are especially important considering Sheridan County’s continued growth. Reid said ensuring that growth is sustainable requires planning where growth should occur and developing strategies for maintaining and extending infrastructure.

“When you don’t plan your growth, that ends up costing all of us,” Reid said. “If it’s inefficient, it costs more — when you’re spread out over a wider area costs for things like roads and water lines are (higher).”

The economy in the county has also shifted away from methane and oil toward manufacturing, Nickel said, which could necessitate changes to the county’s zoning policies. Commissioner Steve Maier, who participated in the 2008 update, stressed that the plan deals with much more than zoning and land use, however. For example, he pointed out that there are several proposals to create recreational trails throughout the county and the comprehensive plan update will be an opportunity to explore whether the county government has a role in helping those proposals come to fruition.

Beyond dealing with specific projects and policies, though, Maier said the process of updating the plan is a chance for the commissioners, particularly the newly elected commissioners, to receive feedback from the community.

“The opportunity for the public to get involved and talk about it is almost as important as the final document,” Maier said. “…This update will only be as good as the community participation.”

This week’s meetings will be facilitated by Orion Planning+Design, a consulting firm the county has contracted with to assist in the update, and the County Public Works Department.

Nickel said the county will offer several opportunities for community stakeholders to comment on the comprehensive plan in the coming year. The process will also be assisted by a 12-member community advisory board, whose members will be approved during the commissioners regular meeting Tuesday morning. Additionally, county residents will have the opportunity to offer feedback on the plan revision digitally, either on Facebook or through a website the county has built for the project, www.sheridancountyplanupdate.com.

Monday’s planning workshop will be held at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Ranchester at 6 p.m.; Tuesday’s meeting will be held at Clearmont School at 6:15 p.m.; Wednesday’s meeting will be held in the Big Horn High School auditorium at 6 p.m.; and Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Sheridan County Courthouse at 6 p.m.