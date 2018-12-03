Sheridan families celebrate both Jewish, Christian holidays

Barb Larner celebrates Hanukkah as enthusiastically inside her home as others celebrate the Christmas season. For Larner, though, the significance of her faith goes deeper than eight gifts placed on the mantle throughout the Hanukkah celebration. For Larner, the celebration and commitment to her religion means keeping her father’s legacy alive, but also worry of retribution for her strong faith.

Larner was adopted by her parents when they were in their 50s. Her father, Israel Goldberg, who later changed his name to Irving Bressler after escaping the Holocaust, raised his family with strong, eastern European Jewish roots. At 15 years old, Bressler escaped the Holocaust by fleeing to Siberia before heading to New York to live with family members. Bressler made a large Star of David that he placed on the mantle next to a menorah.

Larner could not find her father’s star among the many other heirlooms he left behind full of Jewish history, so Larner’s husband crafted a star that looked almost exactly like her father’s from when she was a child.

“He would every day, because Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days, I’d have a present underneath the star,” Larner said. “And on the eighth day, I would have a couple presents under there.”

Two menorahs Larner places on her mantle next to the Star of David belonged to her grandmother. The dreidel joining the other decor was Larner’s mother’s. Larner and her parents, who lived in Florida until both died years ago, would celebrate freely, but when Larner considered sharing her tradition with the Sheridan community, she hesitated.

“I was afraid to come forward,” Larner said. “But then you know what, I thought about it and I said, ‘You know what, I’m proud to be Jewish and I’m proud to celebrate Hanukkah, and I want people to know there are people like us here in this town.’”

Feelings and events soaked with anti-Semitic messages discouraged Larner from sharing fully, but once she did, she realized many of her friends were also Jewish.

Two other community members do not worry about facing discrimination in Sheridan and celebrate the holiday freely.

Jasmine Slater grew up with a family whose tradition focused on diversity.

“I felt like my parents just wanted to at least expose us to things because sometimes we’re not exposed to those types of things in Wyoming in general or in smaller communities,” Slater said. “You don’t see it as much; it’s not to anyone’s fault, but because my parents knew more people in different areas because they grew up in Miami, I think it ended up having something to do with it.”

Slater grew up learning about many types of religions, as her father was Jewish and her mother was Catholic. The family even celebrated Kwanzaa, which recognizes the African diaspora in the Americas and throughout the world.

“People don’t realize that because there’s not a synagogue here, people don’t necessarily practice…it’s harder for them to go to church,” Slater said. “So we didn’t really grow up going to a synagogue, but we celebrate the other holidays as well.”

Slater’s experience of celebrating, as she explains it, all the Jewish holidays you see in your planner, included group celebrations with other Jewish families in Sheridan.

“We do celebrate both (Hanukkah and Christmas), which I think people just think you get more presents because you celebrate both,” Slater said. “But really it’s just my presents are spread out, if that’s what some people think.”

Slater encouraged others to research or ask questions about Hanukkah, taking time to learn about a religion and culture different from their own.

Larner also celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas, as none of her children continued the Jewish faith as adults. Larner considers the presence of her family all together the presents they all receive, rather than the idea that celebrating Hanukkah simply means more gifts.

Adam Bunker celebrates similarly to the two women, following the tradition from parents of two differing religious backgrounds of Catholic and Jewish. He quietly celebrates his Jewish holidays, particularly Rosh Hashanah and Hanukkah.

Bunker takes time to reflect on the year during the Jewish new year of Rosh Hashanah and asks his family to also reflect on the year at the dinner table. Hanukkah is surrounded by a day of cooking and his children delighting in the lighting of the menorah each night. Bunker created his own Tyrannosaurus rex menorah that sits beside the traditional one that was passed down by his mother, spanning a couple generations of his family.

While local community members cannot attend synagogue without trekking two hours north or south of Sheridan, many share the tradition of celebrating the major Jewish holidays, including Hanukkah, which started Sunday and ends Dec. 10.