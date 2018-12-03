College administrators, community members discuss state attainment goals

SHERIDAN — Local businesspeople, along with Sheridan College administrators, instructors and board members gathered at the Sheridan College Thorne-Rider Campus Center Thursday night to discuss options to have a more educated workforce in Wyoming and specifically in Sheridan.

About 25 people attended the 90-minute information session facilitated by the Wyoming Educational Attainment Executive Council. The discussions — which also occurred at Wyoming’s eight other community colleges on the same night — centered on different ways for 67 percent of Wyoming’s adults to have post-secondary credential attainment by 2025 and 82 percent by 2040, figures that were set last year by Gov. Matt Mead. The number currently stands at around 48 percent.

Three people gave introductory remarks and led some of the conversations: Northern Wyoming Community College District President Paul Young, Jesus Rios — a member of Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming and CEO of Ptolemy Data Systems — and Christina Sedney, a senior policy analyst at the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

“The questions that I feel we need to ask center around a couple of things,” Rios said. “… Businesses we’d like to see in 10 or 20 years, but also businesses that don’t exist yet … Think about the economy of the future and what we want them to look like.”

One of the topics focused on how to create a stronger college-going culture for grades K-12, the adult population and business owners.

Ken Thorpe, manager of Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning, said the state needs to identify and explain what college is, along with perhaps developing a more formal methodology to have a partnership between local colleges and businesses.

Young said financial structures are set up for colleges to focus on traditional students attending school on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so adult returning students face challenges when attempting to go back to school.

“This college is designed for full-time 18-year-olds to go to school,” Young said. “If you want to come in at night after work and register for a class, you’re out of luck. If you want to take a class after work or at night or on the weekend, you might be OK, but it is — I get rewarded for [full-time enrollment] and if I give a full-time slot in the welding facility to somebody who’s just going to take one class, I’ve lost 80 percent of the other revenue stream for those other classes.”

Young said another issue is the relatively small amount of local taxes that fund Sheridan College. He said about 65 percent of the college’s operating expenses are paid for by the state.

“From [legislators’] perspective, they’re putting a lot of money into the system already,” Young said. “I just don’t know how to approach them. I mean, I’m not sure it’s dawned on them that to do these kinds of things (like reaching attainment goals), you’re going to have to spend some more money.”

NWCCD board of trustee member Debra Wendtland also said some of the responsibility falls to the Wyoming Legislature.

“The way to increase our productivity is education, but then we can’t be holding budget cuts over our community colleges, which are going to have to carry the water,” she said. “That’s axiomatic.”

Similarly, Alex Lee, owner of Lee Metal Works and a Sheridan city councilor, said a lot of the future results will be determined by how closely aligned colleges and legislators are.

“It’s going to take the will of the Legislature,” he said. “If they’re listening, what I would have to say this evening, I would encourage them: ‘Don’t try and reinvent the wheel, but help out the guidelines a little bit.’”

Martha Davey, Sheridan College interim associate vice president of academic affairs, recommended two different attainment strategies: one for people younger than 35 and one for people older than 35. She also suggested developing credit for prior learning, giving an example of a 30-year coal miner proving his or her skills and receiving a given number of college credits.

That way, he or she can graduate from college sooner.

Later, Sedney asked if local trades employers were finding good people with good degrees. The general consensus was that they are not.

“What my experience has been, in K-12, is that the trades have a black eye,” Thorpe said.

An employee at Vacutech said the company has had a drafting position open for eight months.

“It’s a high-need environment right now and a very shallow pool,” he said.

Young said one way to possibly improve that is letting younger students know that college is possible and bringing more elementary-schoolers to the Sheridan College campus to show them the manufacturing facilities.

“We don’t have students in our systems interested in these kinds of jobs,” Young said. “… What that tells us is we’ve got this cultural conversation issue in the homes or in the schools that’s gotta happen at about the third grade.”

Brian Mealor, director of the University of Wyoming Sheridan Research and Extension Center, said he thinks cultural change is slowly happening and more K-12 students are thinking about attending college.

Young agreed, citing an increase in the number of local high school students taking college-level courses in recent years.

“That culture is changing dramatically and for the better, and it’s just going to take some time,” Young said.

Mealor said another option to increase interest in college is to offer more basic financial literacy courses in grades K-12 so students can better understand the potential benefits of higher education.

Near the end of the discussion, Sedney asked what should be included in the state’s five-year and 10-year education master strategies. Thorpe offered the idea of having different degree areas emphasized at different community colleges to avoid any course duplication.

Young suggested a need-based statewide program for adult returning students, which is already being done at Laramie County Community College and being worked on at Sheridan College. He said state legislators may be hesitant to start a program like that, however.

“When you talk to policy-makers about this, it raises some eyebrows,” Young said. “There’s this old idea of picking yourself up by your bootstraps and everything should be merit-based and if you didn’t have the ACT scores — man, we’re never going to get [those attainment goals] if that’s how we’re going to think about this problem.”

Young also said Wyoming likely needs to fund a campaign centered on bringing more potential employers and employees back to the Equality State.

“The state’s got to take that seriously and realize campaigns cost money, and if you want to change the thinking around things, that’s what you have to do,” Young said.

The conversations laid the groundwork for possibilities going forward, including at the state’s legislative session beginning next month.