Fox named Press editor

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Press publisher Kristen Czaban named Ashleigh Fox editor of The Sheridan Press recently. Fox has worked with The Press as a reporter since the fall of 2016.

“I’m humbled at the opportunity to serve the community in this way,” Fox said of her promotion. “After two years of learning the ins and outs of Sheridan, I’m excited to continue sharing the community’s stories.”

Fox has covered local business news along with writing about public safety, court cases, the outdoors and more.

“Sheridan is full of incredibly philanthropic people. It also provides resources for those recovering from addictions, mental health issues and daily life struggles,” Fox said. “I’ve loved meeting people from all walks of life — whether just outside the courtroom or at a donor dinner — and am eager to find what stories we’re still missing.

“I want to focus on the people that make this county great and the people that are still struggling to find a place,” she added. “My hope is to serve you in the way that you’ve served us, with truth, honesty and grace.”

In 2017, she won multiple awards through the Wyoming Press Association, including a first place award for her reporting on opioid addiction and a second-place award for her reporting on access to public records.

“I’m thrilled to announce Ashleigh as our new editor,” Sheridan Press publisher Kristen Czaban said. “I’m confident in her abilities to keep taking The Press in positive direction aimed at engaging more with our community.”

Prior to moving to Sheridan, Fox worked at the Sidney Herald in Montana as a reporter, photographer and designer.

She also worked on the college newspaper at Biola University as the web photo editor and later the managing editor.

Outside of her time at the newspaper, Fox is actively involved with her church and enjoys spending time taking advantage of all the Bighorn Mountains have to offer.