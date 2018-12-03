Ten Tenors to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — The Ten Tenors, one of Australia’s most famous musical exports, will return to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to perform repertoire from their album “Our Christmas Wish.”

Opening the evening will be a 15-person local choir directed by Suzie Schatz-Hills.

Tickets for the show cost $45 for adults, seniors and military and $35 for students. All tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.