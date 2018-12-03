FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Ten Tenors to perform at WYO

Home|News|Local News|Ten Tenors to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — The Ten Tenors, one of Australia’s most famous musical exports, will return to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to perform repertoire from their album “Our Christmas Wish.”

Opening the evening will be a 15-person local choir directed by Suzie Schatz-Hills.

Tickets for the show cost $45 for adults, seniors and military and $35 for students. All tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

By |Dec. 3, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.