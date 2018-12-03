FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Christmas Roll planned for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The fourth annual Christmas Roll will take place Saturday from 4-10 p.m. in downtown Sheridan.

The event, organized by the Sheridan Bicycle Company, Bomber Mountain Cycling Club and Black Tooth Brewing Company, is open to individuals ages 21 and older. It’s a bicycle poker run with holiday attire and bike decorating highly encouraged.

The event, which costs $10 per person, is a fundraiser for the Bomber Mountain Cycling Club. Organizers are also asking for a donation of a nonperishable food item for the Story Food Bank.

The ride will depart from Sheridan Bicycle Company at 5 p.m., but participants are invited to stop by as early as 4 p.m. for pre-game beers and snacks. Helmets and lights are required for the ride. The route is not yet determined, but the group will finish at Black Tooth Brewing Company.

Sheridan Bicycle Company is located at 43 S. Main St.

