Sheridan College hosts Christmas Swing! to kick off holiday season

SHERIDAN — The third annual Christmas Swing! will be Friday at 7 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. Whitney Center for the Arts will provide complimentary cookies and cocoa at intermission. This concert is free and open to the public and no tickets are required.

Christmas Swing! is directed by Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Dr. Eric Richards and features the Sheridan College Trombone Choir, Symphony Band and Jazz Ensemble big band. Performance highlights will include “Concert Suite from the Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride,” “A Sussex Mummers Christmas Carol,” an original arrangement of “Silent Night” by Richards and more.

Beck Bridger, a first-year Sheridan College music student and Miss Wyoming 2018, is the featured vocal soloist. The Sheridan College Trombone Choir includes Erin Schanzenbach, Vincent Cossel, Taylor Bowie, Kaleigh Padgett, Dr. Ariel Downing, Eli Dugal, Dainis Hazners and Rand Cummings. The Sheridan College Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble are comprised of a mix of Sheridan College students, staff and members of the Sheridan community.

“Christmas Swing! is quickly becoming a holiday favorite,” Richards said. “The Sheridan College Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Band and Trombone Choir present festive arrangements of contemporary holiday classics. Christmas Swing! is Sheridan College’s musical holiday gift to our community in gratitude for their wonderful support for the arts.”

See www.whitneyarts.org for more information about this and upcoming events. Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.