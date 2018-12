SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of this year’s Lighting and Decorating Contest.

More than 40 Christmas Stroll businesses participated in the contest.

Babe’s Flowers won the contest for the indoor category, while NEST Home and Holiday/Window Works and More came in second place.

Crazy Woman Trading Co. won first place for the outdoor category while The Old General Store Antiques finished in second place.