Local briefs

Next Business Before Hours set for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The next Business Before Hours networking event organized by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will take place Wednesday from 7:30-9 a.m. at Ace Hardware/Ben Franklin.

The store’s staff will be on site to visit with attendees and participate in the networking event organized by the Chamber.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the event, contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

Ace Hardware/Ben Franklin is located at 1447 Coffeen Ave.

Final science lecture at Sheridan College to explore terraforming

SHERIDAN — Robert McDowell, a catalyst consultant, will give a lecture called “Terraforming: Our Long-standing Quest to Modify Other Planets to Support Life” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Mars Agriculture Center, Room 201. This event is free and open to the public.

The final lecture in the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery Science Lecture Series, McDowell will focus on terraforming. Terraforming is the process of how mankind will make permanent homes out of distant space outposts and colonies. According to McDowell, terraforming will make that possible in the not-too-distant future.

This talk will present options for making other worlds comfortable for settlement. It will describe what criteria we will use to select a world to be terraformed, how terraforming will be conducted, and finally, what world is the best candidate for our first exciting terraforming project.

McDowell graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University while working in the Research & Development group of Johnson Matthey, the world’s largest automotive catalyst company. He was part of the team that brought the first commercial Three-Way Catalyst from concept into production and has manufactured emission control catalyst on four continents. He currently advises a diverse set of clients working in R&D and prototyping areas, including lithium ion batteries, biofuels, precious metal recycling and emission control catalysts.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.

For more information about this lecture, contact Dr. Scott Newbold at snewbold@sheridan.edu or call 307-675-0770.

Grant deadline for WYCF approaching

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation announced that the deadline for submitting applications for grants is Dec. 17. Any nonprofit working to make positive change in Sheridan or Johnson counties, or the rest of Wyoming, should consider requesting funds before time runs out.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a statewide nonprofit that works to support other charitable organizations through grantmaking. WYCF holds nearly 400 funds which are invested and a return on the investment returned to nonprofit organizations.

Each year WYCF distributes hundreds of grants and in 2017 granted $6.3 million, impacting nearly every corner of the state.

“We really look forward to reviewing all of the incredible applications that come in,” Wyoming Community Foundation Program Associate Anita McLaughlin said in a press release. “With support from donors, we do what we can to give back to nonprofits making positive change in their community. We’re honored to be a part of that sort of change.”

For more information about WYCF and its current grant cycle, including instructions on submitting grant applications, see the Wyoming Community Foundation website at wycf.org/ or call the main office at 307-721-8300.