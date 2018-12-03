Senior happenings

• The Hub on Smith will host a winter concert and dinner with The SheridanAires Choir Dec. 7. The group will be joined by the Sheridan County Youth Chorale. Indulge in a pasta bar dinner before the show. The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with a $12 suggested contribution.

Those planning to eat must pre-pay by Dec 4. The show will begin at 7 p.m. with a $2 suggested contribution paid at the door.

• A Christmas dinner party at Heritage Towers will take place Dec. 12. Heritage Towers residents and friends are invited to celebrate the season. Heritage Towers residents will be guests of the organization’s board of directors.

Sign-up at the Heritage Towers lobby or by calling 307-674-7283 or The Hub at 307-672-2240 by Dec. 5. The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 with a $5 suggested contribution and $8 for the Heritage Towers Dining Room.

• A Christmas luncheon party will be held at the Holiday Inn from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Everyone is responsible for their lunch, which range in price from $8-15 plus tax and tip. Attendees will also have a “White Elephant” gift exchange.

Wrap an item you no longer need or want, and do not put your name on the package. Those interested in participating should make meal reservations by calling The Hub on Smith at 307-672-2240 by Dec. 6.

Attendees can also make transportation reservations, if needed, at 307-675-7433 by Dec. 6.