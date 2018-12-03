Hawks blank Gillette JV

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks stayed perfect on the young season with a 7-0 win over Gillette’s junior varsity squad Saturday at Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center.

Sheridan quickly seized control of the game with a five-goal first period. Blake Billings netted two goals, while John Billings, Ethan Irvine and Hunter Swanson also found the back of the net.

Benjamin Lavigne and John Chase scored in the second and third periods, respectively, to give the game its final tally.

Sheridan travels to Douglas and Laramie next weekend.