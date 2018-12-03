Generals stroll past Pioneers, move to 11-0

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team is littered with players who can go on a scoring tear. Eleven sophomores, each one with proven ability, and a few freshman have all showcased, at one time or another this season, the capacity to carry a significant scoring load in any one game.

Saturday against Miles Community College, the Generals received significant contributions from many different players in a 114-76 rout inside the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, which improved them to 11-0 on the season.

“Twenty-one assists as a team. Any time you can get over 20, that’s pretty impressive,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said. “Both games this weekend we wanted to play fast. We wanted to get up and down. When you see that many guys score double figures, that means we were probably getting out, running the floor, sharing the ball and getting good looks.”

Six Generals tallied double-figure scoring efforts. Adham Eleeda followed up his strong Friday night with another scoring barrage, totaling 19 points that included five 3-pointers. AJ Bramah and Cam Reece had identical stat lines with 16 points and eight rebounds apiece. Lasse Gummerus and Jay Lewis came off the bench, each chipping in 13 points, while fellow reserve player Javary Christmas added 12 points.

For the first portion of the first and second halves Saturday, Hammer elected to use a wholesale substitution strategy where he’d sub out all five starters. This gave the Generals a true first and second unit, and both performed well.

SC’s starting five — Bramah, Eleeda, Reece, Josh Bagley and Sean Sutherlin — poured in 61 points, while the first five substitutions — Christmas, Gummerus, Lewis, Elijah Blake and Sasa Vuksanovic — scored 43.

Hammer walked away mostly pleased with how both units performed.

“When our second group comes in, the intensity level can’t dip, so I wanted to see how they’d respond,” Hammer said. “We had some good stretches in the first half, but then there was a stretch where we didn’t finish off possessions and let them hang around a little bit. But I thought the second half was pretty good as far as defensive intensity, for the most part.”

Sheridan connected on 53 percent of its field goals (39 of 74) and hit 40 percent of its 25 shots from 3-point land. But more impressively, the Generals held the Pioneers to just 41 percent shooting from the floor.

“I can see our defense improving every game,” Gummerus said. “… The energy from every guy on the bench and from the starters, I can clearly see that the defense has improved.”

Sheridan scored the game’s first seven points and built its first double-digit lead within the first five minutes. The Generals lead hovered anywhere from 5-20 points during the first half before entering the halftime locker room at 56-38.

SC quickly pushed the game out of hand in the final 20 minutes, as all 13 available players saw at least four minutes of floor time.

Sheridan College travels to Williston, North Dakota, Friday for its biggest challenge of the season thus far. The Generals battle No. 14 Western Nebraska Community College, which boasts wins over the preseason No. 3 (College of Southern Idaho) and No. 12 (Indian Hills) teams.

Final

Miles Community College…38 38 — 76

Sheridan College…………..56 58 — 114

Scoring

Miles Community College — Abergut 20; Northey 18; Williams 16; Buzangu 9; Katumbayi 4; Kuany 4; Harrell 3; Lodine 2

Sheridan College — Eleeda 19; Bramah 16; Reece 16; Lewis 13; Gummerus 13; Christmas 12; Baumstarck 7; Bagley 7; Vuksanovic 4; Sutherlin 3; Murphey 2; Blake 1; Jackson 1

Rebounds

Miles Community College 33 (Abergut 6); Sheridan College 48 (Bramah 8, Reece 8)

Assists

Miles Community College 15 (Northey 4); Sheridan College 21 (Blake 4)