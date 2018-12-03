Lady Generals stub toe against Lady Pioneers

SHERIDAN — One glaring issue reappeared for the Sheridan College women’s basketball team Saturday in their second matchup against Miles Community College. Just three weeks separated the two contests, and one 10-minute stretch cost the Lady Generals once again.

Sheridan didn’t come out of the halftime locker room with the right mindset or mentality, leading to a 67-52 loss, which dropped the Lady Generals to 7-3 on the season.

“We came out of the locker room not ready to play,” SC head coach Ryan Davis said. “It was a very positive talk at halftime. We had a bunch of things we wanted to tweak and there’s a possibility we talked too long and our kids minds weren’t completely right going into it, but we didn’t really adjust, either.”

The Lady Generals trailed by one, 25-24, at the break, and took a 29-26 lead right away. But SC couldn’t sustain that run. The offense sputtered, only hitting four field goals in the final 9:04 of the period. The defense struggled to get stops, surrendering 25 points.

“It’s one thing to have a possession or two to begin the quarter where you’re not locked in and then you change it right like that. We never really changed that,” Davis said. “They scored 25 points in one quarter, and that’s just because you’re not really locked in.”

Sheridan also yielded 25 points in the third stanza a few weeks back in Miles City, and that eventually resulted in a 70-61 loss. Davis believes his team played better this time around in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome but eventually just wore down.

The Lady Pioneers implemented a full-court press for a majority of the game Saturday. This put a heightened amount of pressure on not just the guards but all five SC players as they tried to get the ball up the floor.

Many times after breaking the press, the Lady Generals only had about 20 seconds to run offense, and this led to some careless decisions.

“I felt like we got kind of tired, and we went through rough spots. Everyone was getting rushed, and we were not calm,” SC’s Noora Parttimaa said. “We get to the half court and everyone is out of position and frustrated.”

Sheridan turned it over 27 times, and only shot 44 percent from the field (20 of 45). The Lady Generals also missed half of their 18 free throws, so even when they were running good offense and getting good looks, they couldn’t finish at the charity stripe.

Parttimaa paced Sheridan with 19 points. After not scoring a single point Friday, the sophomore accounted for 16 of SC’s first 18 points Saturday.

Parttimaa helped her team erase an early 9-2 deficit and made it a 15-13 game at the end of the first quarter. Her final points of the afternoon occurred at the 3:16 mark of the third quarter, which shrunk the Lady Generals’ deficit to nine at 42-33.

The Lady Pioneers took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and increased their cushion to as many as 18.

Cynthia Green and Misini Fifita added eight points apiece for Sheridan, while Patrycja Jaworska led the Lady Pioneers with 14 points.

Sheridan College travels to Williston State Friday. The Lady Generals dominated the Lady Tetons 89-50 Nov. 24 in Sheridan.

Final

Miles Community College…15 10 25 17 — 67

Sheridan College…………..13 11 16 12 — 52

Scoring

Miles Community College — Jaworska 14; Salazar 13; Moea’i 12; Dosch 9; Borot 6; Golovkina 6; Meredith 3; Moya 2; Dosch 2

Sheridan College — Parttimaa 19; Green 8; Fifita 8; Solovi 7; Taliauli 4; McDermott 3; Colas 2; Walker 1

Rebounds

Miles Community College 30 (Borot 8); Sheridan College 25 (Hoyer 4)

Assists

Miles Community College 11 (Salazar 3); Sheridan College 15 (Taliauli 3, Walker 3)