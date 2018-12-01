SC’s reserves steal the spotlight in win over Dawson

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team’s starting five played a tad underwhelming to start the game and for long stretches of Friday night’s game against Dawson Community College at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

But the Lady Generals still scored a comfortable 67-43 victory. How?

The bench bunch.

“That’s huge to be able to pull those kids off the bench,” SC head coach Ryan Davis said. “Those kids played early this season, but they were still trying to figure out their roles. They’ve figured those out over the last couple of weeks. It’s a luxury we didn’t have last year, and it’s a next-man-up mentality, just being able to be able to put basically anybody in.”

The level of play certainly didn’t drop off, either. Six reserves accounted for just over 71 percent of SC’s scoring Friday. They provided a spark and a different look that not only helped the Lady Generals Friday but will help them moving forward, as well.

“Marta (Colas) brings a different style than Aloma (Solovi), but I think we can still be really effective,” Davis said. “Darcy (Walker) is extremely aggressive and a little bit different than a Noora (Parttimaa) who’s more of a finesse player.

“We’ll be able to play two different ways, and it’ll keep people off balance.”

Cynthia Green led the charge off the bench, recording a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Colas also poured in 14 to go alongside her five rebounds, and Walker chipped in seven points, three rebounds and a team-best three assists.

“It shows that we can go all the way down the bench, and everyone can play, and they’re all really good players,” Green said.

Colas kickstarted the Lady Generals with eight straight points during the first quarter that staked SC to a 12-7 lead. Green tallied her team’s final four points of the opening quarter, which gave them an 18-13 advantage.

Green continued to have the hot hand and outscored the Lady Buccaneers 7-6 in the second period, and the Lady Generals’ lead ballooned to 31-19.

SC extended its lead to 15 off six quick points from Solovi — who finished the game with nine points — before settling for a 45-32 lead ahead of the fourth stanza. The Lady Generals pulled away for good in the game’s final 10 minutes.

Sheridan College has a quick turnaround and hosts Miles Community College Saturday at 2 p.m. The Lady Pioneers downed the Lady Generals 70-61 Nov. 9 in Miles City and have won their first 10 games of the season.

Final

Dawson Community College…13 6 13 11 — 43

Sheridan College………………18 13 14 22 — 67

Scoring

Dawson Community College — Foster 9; Coopwood 6; Carman 5; Casteleijn 5; Moore 5; Miranda 4; Plenty 4; Johnson 3; Roberts 2

Sheridan College — Green 14; Colas 14; Solovi; 9; Taliauli 7; Walker 7; Fifita 5; Betham 5; McDermott 3; Haxby 3

Rebounding

Dawson Community College 42 (Coopwood 10); Sheridan College 43 (Green 11)

Assists

Dawson Community College 4 (Coopwood 2); Sheridan College 13 (Walker 3)