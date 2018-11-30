Polka club changes name, encourages youth participation

The Bighorn Mountain Polka Club started in 1983 with a few folks wanting a place to float around a dance floor to the oom pah pah of their Polish ancestors. Now, a dwindling group of diehard dancers, renamed the Bighorn Country Dancers, are hoping to revamp the club into even half of what it used to be when families attended together.

In the club’s heyday, the group of around 200 members incorporated waltz and swing in its polka repertoire and live band song requests. Three floors of the Elks Lodge #520 filled with around 200 people from the region. The Sheridan group also hosted festivals, which helped bring people from well beyond Sheridan.

The group started with four dancers from Sheridan who frequented a similar club in Billings, Montana, to satisfy their polka desires. Goldie Steigelman, one of the founders of the original club, said she was tired of driving to Billings every time she wanted to jig. So, she and her husband and Fred Bard started the Bighorn Mountain Polka Club.

At 89 years old, Bard was still dancing with the club and bringing people in before his death in 2000. Since then, though, the club has shrunk both in member size and budget. Each dance, which takes place every third Sunday of the month, costs the club around $460 to organize for expenses like paying the band and renting the space from 1-5 p.m.

The dancing culture as a whole, though, has changed since the loyal dancers started the club. Member Melba Bennett said she felt that showing the younger generation how much fun it is to dance might help revive a culture not attune to the ways of the past.

“It just seems to me that kids don’t dance together as much anymore as they used to,” Bennett said. “It’s more like an individual sport; everybody does their own thing.

“And yet I think there’s a real hunger for that,” Bennett added.

She said she doesn’t know of anyone that doesn’t have their foot tap to a band even to this day, so it’s not the music deterring the dancers from finding their way to a dance floor. Bennett related the decline in the number of dancers to the individualistic world of today.

Another contributing aspect is updated liquor license regulations that do not allow people under 21 years of age in a bar setting, where much of the community dancing used to take place. Bighorn Country Dancers President Tom Varcalli said almost every bar had a live band playing on the weekends back in the day.

Avid dancer Theresa Gustafson, who now serves as the vice president of the club, brings a fresh perspective on how to incorporate new ideas to an old pastime.

“It’s so refreshing to have Theresa here saying, ‘We can line dance, c’mon,’” Varcalli said. “Our membership, unfortunately our demographics are such that there’s not many guys and there’s a lot of ladies, especially when you get older.”

The renamed club will include line dances of individual, couple and group varieties, and more country swing, Gustafson said.

“There’s more options than just a square of people doing lines,” Gustafson said.

The VP was discouraged with the lack of places to dance in Sheridan County when she moved to the area a few years ago. She joined the polka club and now leads a group of eager women and men ready to bring their beloved club back to life.

“I thought, ‘There’s a need for places to dance,’ and the swing is very popular with the younger people,” Gustafson said. “There’s no place for them to go do that. At the festivals I’ve been to — swing, that’s what kids want to do.”

The club will host its last dance of the year Dec. 16. This dance will include a potluck dinner and small cover charge for the event featuring a live band and bar availability. Children and young adults under 21 years of age are welcome to come cut a rug, too.