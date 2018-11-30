October CREG report good sign for school districts

RANCHESTER — An optimistic state economic report could result in higher future salaries for local educators.

In an October report released by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, the state’s 2018 general fund revenues are expected to exceed projections from earlier this year by more than $300 million.

The favorable report led the Joint Education Committee and Joint Appropriations Committee to recommend adding an external cost adjustment to the state’s education funding model starting next year.

The Wyoming Legislature will decide whether to approve the external cost adjustment during its upcoming session in January and February.

If approved, the external cost adjustment would go into effect July 1, 2019.

SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith said the recent CREG report brings a bit of optimism for the school district.

“I think in general, we’re all pleased,” Smith said. “It obviously shows that Wyoming’s economy has turned a corner and is doing well. Still not back to historical highs, but obviously the production levels and price level assumptions are of great benefit to all of us.”

An ECA is essentially an inflation adjustment for the cost of living, meaning school districts would receive additional funding to spend how they see fit. Several components go into the calculation of a given school district’s ECA, including percent modifiers based on a school district’s energy costs; supplies, materials and equipment costs; non-professional salaries costs; and professional salaries (e.g. teachers) costs.

In Sheridan County School District 1 and Sheridan County School 3, most of that potential increase in funding would likely go toward annual teacher wages.

SCSD3 superintendent Charles Auzqui said the ECA would help the school district have more comparable salaries with nearby school districts.

“Putting money where we keep good teachers is critical, to me, in a small school district,” Auzqui said. “We just have to be able to compete with the districts around us … Right now, we are several thousands dollars (in annual teacher salary) behind those districts around us.”

SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride expressed similar ideas.

“Three out of the last five years, we’ve frozen salaries,” Kilbride said. “… In terms of talking to the teachers, I’ve been asking, ‘What are some of the things we can do to improve our district?’ There are a lot of things that get brought up, but one of them certainly is, ‘Boy it’s tough when insurance goes up and our salary doesn’t go up as well to cover it. We take home less each month from the prior year and it would just be nice to at least keep pace with the cost of health insurance.’”

Smith also said SCSD1 would use some of the funds to improve school safety and security in a few areas, such as hiring people to help with social outreach and have school resource officers spend more time in buildings.

“We fully expect the Legislature to pass and endorse this external cost adjustment for our funding model, and that’ll really allow us to do those things that we’ve needed to attack for the last few years but, because of funding, haven’t been able to,” Smith said. “Student safety and security is at the forefront of everybody’s mind, but one of the things that we know we can do to help is outreach to parents, to families, to sort of prevent those things from even starting. It’s a lot easier to prevent the shooter from coming into your building than it is to deal with them once they’re there, and so one of the services we’re looking at is, ‘Can we hire or engage additional social work services for our communities?’”

Smith isn’t exactly sure how much additional money SCSD1 would receive, but he said it was in the neighborhood of $225,000 to $300,000. Similarly, Auzqui said he wasn’t sure of a specific dollar amount the ECA would add to his school district.

The external cost adjustment isn’t guaranteed, but if the Legislature passes it as anticipated, local teachers could see a slight bump in salaries beginning next year.