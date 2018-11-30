Oilfield worker died shortly after explosion

CASPER — Authorities believe Beau Damori, a 36-year-old oilfield worker, died shortly after an Oct. 31 explosion and fire at a facility north of Gillette.

Damori was working with two roustabouts on the Tisdale Creek Ranch facility north of Gillette. The men were emptying a pit and preparing water for an injection well — a deep well used to dispose of water produced from oil and gas development — according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Damori had walked away from the other workers to the knockout/heater treater building when the explosion occurred, according to the Department of Workforce Services.

Information on the exact location of the building on the site and its distance from the other workers was not immediately available.

Wyoming OSHA is conducting an investigation into the cause of the explosion and considering whether the companies involved are responsible for any safety violations related to the event. The result could take up to six months to be made public.

The family will be provided with the results before they are published.

The day of the explosion, Campbell County coroners arrived at the scene — a water processing and injection site about a half-mile from Highway 59 — at approximately 5 p.m., three hours after a local rancher called in the fire.

The fire was intense, and the risk of further explosions due to propane tanks on site delayed the coroners from retrieving Damori’s body.

When firefighters had cleared a safe path for the coroners to approach, flames still burned within 2 feet of the body, said Steve Rosier, chief deputy coroner, who was on the scene that day.

