Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Works Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:47 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Martin Street, 3:25 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, Maverick Lane, 12:18 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 12:32

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:11 a.m.

• Medical, North Heights Road, 4:53 a.m.

• Medical, Skyview Drive, 8:40 a.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• SPD assist, North Main Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Trauma, Fairway Lane, 5:15 p.m.

• Medical, Mydland Road, 6:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 7:18 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 7:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:40 a.m.

• Crime stopper, Wyoming Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Lane, 12:31 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• Theft cold, Clarendon Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, Black Tooth Park, 2:08 p.m.

• Accident, Martin Avenue, 3:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Harassment, Smith Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fourth Street, 5:22 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main street, 6:41 p.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan area, 8:12 p.m.

• K-9 request, Big Horn Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Carrington Street, 10:53 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• DUS, U.S. Highway 87, mile marker 38, Banner, 7:35 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Fort Road, 10:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Lane, 1:42 p.m.

• Domestic, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:45 p.m.

• DUI, U.S. Highway 14, mile marker 77.5, Ranchester, 4:25 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 7:22 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Franklin Dale Wrightsman, 36, Banner, vehicle registration required, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Timothy Michael Tobin, 42, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Barbeth Dawn Realbird, 34, Gillette, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Tina Marie Martinez, 37, Ranchester, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Beau James Yonkee, 34, Gillette, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Shane Richard Taylor, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

