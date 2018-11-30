Where others would not go

Having returned from Israel and Jordon just last month, I am still digesting what I saw, what I felt, who I met and where I went. Wilderness, desert and water are all recurring elements and themes in both Old and New Testaments. I saw these natural components and felt their importance firsthand in a way that served to crystallize and make more real the biblical narratives.

And of course there are the people — the good, the bad, the zealots, the needy, the religious, the humble, the arrogant, the would-be saint and the sinner all to be found on virtually every page of scripture. And this, of course, has not changed today. (I am included among several of these categories.)

From the tour and the exposure to the land and places of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, John the Baptist, Peter, Paul and Jesus the Christ, I came away with one specially recurring thought: Jesus would go where others would not.

As I looked at and into the actual “Jacob’s Well” in Samaria, I reflected on the conversation Jesus had with the woman who came to draw her water at noon. She was taken aback that He, a Jew, would converse with her, a Samaritan. When Jesus stated that He had water that would quench the thirst in her soul, she responded, “You have nothing to draw with and the well is deep.” (When I looked into the well…it was indeed, “deep.”) And then, after further dialogue and after Jesus revealed Himself as the Messiah, His disciples returned and marveled that their Lord was speaking with this foreign woman.

In their mind, anyone who took their Jewish religion seriously and duly embraced the racial and cultural barriers between Jew and Samaritan, (not to mention questioning the morality of the woman who had had five husbands and was on to her sixth) would not interact nor speak to such a woman. But Jesus would go where others would not. Jesus would go where mere religion would not. Jesus would speak and reveal Himself where religious habit and tradition would only condemn or feel threatened.

This incident reminds me of others: Jesus touches the rotting flesh of the leper in order to heal; Jesus also touches children (holds them in His arms) and dirty feet; Jesus dares to eat with “tax gatherers and sinners”; Jesus “goes to the other side” for just one crazed, naked, demon possessed man; Jesus is literally touched by the bleeding woman, Judas’ kiss, His executioners, those who pierced His hands and feet. None of these incidents and encounters were expected nor were they condoned by mere religiosity. Mere religion would not go there. But Jesus did.

There is much more that could be said, but I hope that I/we might learn to see our religious “blind spots” and then humbly and bravely go where Jesus would have us.

Gary Kopsa is a chaplain with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.