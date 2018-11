CLEARMONT — The next Chamber Coffee will take place Dec. 6 at 8 a.m.

Join the Chamber for an opportunity to network and discuss important issues with the community. The event will take place at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact the Chamber at 307-672-2485. The TRVCC is located at 1100 U.S. Highway 14 in Dayton.