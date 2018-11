Dryden Xavier Nyback

Dryden Xavier Nyback was born Nov. 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Eric Nyback and Genevieve Warnke of Sheridan.

His siblings are sister Sydney Warnke and brothers Bentley Warnke and Braxton Nyback.

His grandparents are Bob and Tami Telford, Vicki Nyback and the late Clifford Nyback, all of Sheridan.

Hayzen Don Rice

Hayzen Don Rice was born Nov. 23, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Shane and Megan Rice of Sheridan.

His siblings are sisters Paisley and Bryndle.

His grandparents are Connie and Kim Rice and Donna and Greg Creel, all of Sheridan.