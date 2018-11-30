SHS symphonies to perform

SHERIDAN — The Baroque and the Sheridan High School Symphony Orchestra will present a combined concert Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Sue Henry Auditorium at the school.

The Baroque Orchestra will perform Concerto Gross opus 6 No. 7 by Handel, Arioso by Bach and It Came Upon a Midnight Clear arranged by Leroy Anderson. The Symphony Orchestra will perform Mozart’s overture to The Marriage of Figaro, the Slavonic Dance No. 1 by Dvorak and White Christmas. The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, call SHS at 307-672-2495. SHS is located at 1056 Long Drive.