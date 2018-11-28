Library offers options for patrons

So, another SCENE article about the Sheridan County Public Library System. Should it be about books, programs, exhibits, databases, downloadable or the new Kanopy video streaming service? Maybe a reminder of complimentary computers, internet or Wi-Fi? Actually, maybe it is best to talk about all of the great services provided by your Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and its branches.

With your Sheridan County library card, you have access to more than 98,856 titles of books in print, DVDs, CDs, PlayAways and magazines. For Virtual Library users, you can access e-books, e-audio, e-magazines and stream movies. These are great because you do not accumulate late fees because they simply go away on the due date.

Programs are an interesting mixture of themes and presentations. Drop in with your kids for story time or Lego-building. Maybe you want to participate in a monthly book discussion or try a new craft. One of the newest programs is Community Game Night. Play old favorites or possibly try new-to-you board games. No batteries or internet needed.

There are changing exhibits, sometimes pieces by local artists or groups. We have hosted exhibits from museums, such as the recent World War I display, or the fun student art for the annual Duck Stamp competition.

So, with all these great offerings from your library, how do you ever keep in the know? That is the easy part. You can stop in the Fulmer Library or one of three branches. We also publish a free newsletter every other month. One of the simplest ways to keep up to date with library events is to visit our website at www.sheridanwyolibrary.org. That will tell you about programs and let you search the catalog, try a database or download from various platforms.

As always, if you have a question, ask a librarian. We are available in-person, through email or by phone. We can help you locate materials, place holds and check your library account. We are also really good at helping patrons use the various databases, such as Novelist.

This is one of my favorites. Are you unsure of the sequence of a book series or, you have read all the books by one author and want some new suggestions? Have you ever tried to remember a book you heard about, but cannot remember the author or title? Novelist can help with all of those types of questions.

Just go to our website, click on “On-line Resources,” the “N”, and Novelist. You can also find nonfiction books that go along with a theme or time period. One quick click will allow you to see if it is in our collection.

The library is also a good place to come and spend time relaxing and reading. With numerous newspapers and magazines to peruse, you will always be up to date with current events. The Children’s Library has a variety of toys and games for kids to share with their adults. Sometimes on cooler days, there is even a nice fire in the fireplace.

The Sheridan County Library and branches are your libraries. Hope to see you soon.

Michelle Havenga is a children’s librarian for the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.