SMH program works to enroll uninsured patients

Sheridan Memorial Hospital is offering a free service this year that helps patients navigate the Health Insurance Marketplace in an effort to drive down the number of uninsured patients it treats.

The program was created in response to SMH seeing a rise in the number of uninsured patients it was treating during the past year.

The hospital is partnering with Enroll Wyoming — a nonprofit that assists Wyoming residents in obtaining insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

“We kind of realized there was a larger need than expected (this year),” said SMH Patient Access Manager Cheryl Relaford. “So we definitely want to provide that service to our community.”

Earlier this year, SMH’s Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte reported the hospital saw a nearly 40 percent increase in uninsured patients seeking emergency care during the summer months, which has hurt the hospital’s bottom line — Stutte estimated the hospital is only reimbursed 10 to 12 cents on the dollar for treating uninsured patients.

Whether that is a statewide trend is unclear so far, but it appears fewer patients are seeking insurance through the marketplace.

According to Cynthia Nunley, a navigator with Enroll Wyoming, the number of people utilizing her organization’s service had increased every year until last year.

Relaford said the hospital has offered similar programs in the past but those programs typically have not been widely utilized.

“We really haven’t had a lot of people participate (during past years), but that’s one of the reasons we wanted to really ramp it up,” Relaford said.

The hospital’s assistance program began Nov. 1, when open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace began, and Relaford said only one person has enrolled with the hospital since then. That is on par with the past years SMH has offered enrollment programs, but Relaford said the hospital has expanded the program this year with the intention of enrolling significantly more patients.

SMH has hired and trained five patient financial advocates, who can help patients understand the marketplace enrollment process and determine the services for which they qualify. In previous years, the hospital did not have financial advocates on staff.

“The cost of health care is growing, unfortunately,” Relaford said. “So we added the advocates to help people navigate their health insurance, their medical needs, financially.”

Financial advocates can also help patients find assistance in paying for medications or hospital co-pays.

The Health Insurance Marketplace’s open enrollment period ends Dec. 15, and the hospital will continue to offer its program through that date.