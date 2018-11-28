Guilty: Black continues to sentencing, second trial

SHERIDAN — A jury found Roger Black guilty Tuesday evening of felony influencing, intimidating or impeding a witness who was subpoenaed in another case in 4th Judicial District Court.

In a case scheduled for trial next month, Black faces one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Tabitha Charles was subpoenaed by the state in the drug-related case, and witnesses testified Monday that Black had a letter to Charles delivered that threatened her about testifying.

The second day of trial for the intimidation charge included testimony from the lead special agent on the case from the Division of Criminal Investigation. The jury also heard from Josh Myers and TJ Dieleman, who both served time in the Sheridan County Detention Center at the same time as Black; DCI agent Loy Young; and former Casper Police Department employee Chris Reed.

Young confirmed the transportation of evidence — consisting of the handwritten letter to Charles and other writing samples of Black’s — from the Sheridan DCI office to Reed, who examined documents and determined the unsigned letter written to Charles was indeed from Black.

Reed, who received numerous years of training in crime scene investigations, fingerprinting and handwriting analysis, analyzed the threatening letter with other documents known to have been written by Black due to his signature on the document or the writing was witnessed by someone.

They also reviewed documentation from Dieleman, who testified to delivering the letter for Black to a place where Charles was known to have resided at one point. Dieleman said he did not open the sealed letter, and he identified the evidence as the same letter he was given by Black.

Black told him an address to deliver the letter and advised him to date the letter with the date he delivered it. Dieleman testified that he did not know Charles except for name recognition and he had never before visited the residence to where the letter was delivered.

Defense attorney William Disney refuted that the letter was actually written by Black and described Reed in closing arguments as a “quote unquote expert.”

In closing arguments, Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle reiterated that the letter was threatening in manner, causing intimidation and influence of Charles. Redle also reiterated that the only person with just motive to send a letter of that type to Charles would have been Black, not Dieleman like the defense alluded.

Disney questioned the credibility and mental stability of the witnesses that testified.

He said the phone calls are not decent evidence, were possibly made desperately and compulsively and maybe were a poor choice for Black.

Disney said the calls in no way attempted to convey threats and Black instead was trying to reach out to better his situation.

The final jury consisted of nine women and three men; one man was dismissed as an alternate. In just over an hour, the jury unanimously found Black guilty of intimidating and influencing the witness by using threats.

The court will schedule sentencing at a later date. Until then, the court ordered a presentence investigation, and Black will participate in his other trial starting Dec. 19 in 4th Judicial District Court for the four methamphetamine-related charges.