Wyoming news briefs

UW, colleges requesting $1.5 million for transcript system

LARAMIE (WNE) — Implementing a 2018 law to create a common college transcript system for the University of Wyoming and the state’s community colleges will cost $1.5 million in initial funding, according to a report presented Tuesday to the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee.

The report — created by staff from UW, community colleges and the Wyoming Community College Commission — also recommends the committee back $419,000 in annual funding to keep the program going.

The common transcript system would create an electronic record equally valid at any of the state’s eight public institutions of higher learning.

Courses at all institutions would share a common course numbering system and classes taken at one college would automatically be transferred to UW.

While many students transfer from a college to the university without a hitch, some courses completed at community colleges are not yet recognized by the university system, meaning some transfer students must retake courses in order to graduate.

Much of the proposed expenses come in the efforts to establish course equivalency and common course numbers.

The working group is requesting $635,000 for “one-time costs for electronic course catalog software and curriculum process management software.”

That software is also expected to have $195,000 in annual maintenance costs.

New personnel also account for a substantial amount of the funding requests.

In the first year, the working group recommends distributing $470,000 among three contracted employees to create the new common transcript system.

By the third year of project, that cost would shrink to $110,000, paying for a permanent security expert to oversee the program.

That position, Caldwell said, is necessary to meet the numerous legal requirements of handling students’ data.

Three charged after heroin bust

WORLAND (WNE) ­— An ongoing investigation by the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three Worland residents on Sunday and charges brought before the Fifth Judicial Court for conspiring to sell heroin within 500 feet of a local school.

Aaron K. Brown, Braydan Lucas Brown and Destiny Guitierrez made an initial appearance in court on Monday, each facing one charge of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school.

According to police affidavits, a search warrant was executed on the Brown residence, located within 500 feet from West Side Elementary, where officers found several packets of a material that field tested for heroin, packed for distribution, along with $770 in $20 bills and canisters of Kratom, an opiod-like unscheduled drug.

Law enforcement also confiscated digital scales, packaging materials and related paraphernalia.

All three are currently being held on $50,000 cash bonds in the Washakie County Law Enforcement center, pending pretrial proceedings.

All three acknowledged the property’s proximity to the elementary school. If convicted, the accused could each face a fine of up to $25,000 and no less than 20 years imprisonment.

Cheyenne man accused of elder abuse

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne man is facing charges in felony court after being suspected of abusing an elderly woman.

Michael Jackson, 59, is facing a single count of abuse of a vulnerable adult after being accused of making sexual advances toward a woman in a wheelchair.

He has not yet made an appearance in Laramie County District Court.

If convicted, Jackson could face up to 10 years in prison.

Court documents outline the events that led investigators to believe Jackson committed the crimes of which he is accused.

That information has not yet been contested in a court of law.

According to court documents:

A Cheyenne Police Department officer was dispatched on Nov. 4 to a home in Cheyenne.

They met a woman, whose date of birth is in 1941, who said she was having problems with her caretaker, Jackson.

Jackson apparently had been looking after the woman for a few years. He cleaned, cooked and shopped for groceries.

The woman, who has atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat, said some of Jackson’s recent behavior had been giving her atrial fibrillation attacks.

She told the officer he often walked around the home naked and had touched her breasts and asked her to perform sexual acts.

During the interview, Jackson was apparently sitting in the room and did not contest any of the woman’s accusations.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers