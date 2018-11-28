Remains of Kaycee soldier killed in Korea identified

CASPER — The remains of a Kaycee man who fought and disappeared during one of the most infamous and harrowing battles of the Korean War has been identified, according to the Department of Defense.

Army Cpl. DeMaret M. Kirtley, 19, was reported missing in December 1950 after his unit withdrew from an area east of the Chosin Reservoir in northern North Korea after a massive attack by the Chinese military. Kirtley was never reported as being a prisoner of war, and he was officially declared dead by the military as of New Year’s Eve, 1953. He is memorialized “on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific,” according to the Defense Department.

Kirtley served in “Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division,” according to a Defense Department email. He was last reported seen near Hagaru-ri, Changjin County, Hamgyeong Province, North Korea, where the survivors of the 31st fell back after the Chinese onslaught.

Kirtley was officially and positively identified in May. His remains were returned to the U.S. as part of a 1954 agreement between the United States and the other combative nations, according to the Defense Department.

The remains of nearly 3,000 American service members were returned. Of that group, 416 remained unidentified after testing and were buried as unknown soldiers in Honolulu.

Some of those remains came from burial grounds near the Chosin Reservoir, and in May 2017, they were exhumed for testing. Using dental, DNA and other analysis and evidence, Kirtley was identified.

It’s unclear what will happen with Kirtley’s remains now. An email to a Department of Defense spokeswoman was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

The battle that led to the Kaycee native’s disappearance is one of the most infamous in the three-year Korean War. The American-led forces had driven the North Koreans deep into their own territory, nearly to the Chinese border, when hundreds of thousands of troops from the communist nation poured into North Korea and threw the Americans back.

Kirtley’s unit was decimated during the Chosin Reservoir attack.

“For one U.S. Army unit, the intervention of Chinese Communist Forces (CCF) resulted in absolute disaster,” wrote Matthew J. Seelinger, the chief historian for the Army’s historical foundation. “The 31st Regimental Combat Team … was virtually annihilated east of the Chosin Reservoir. The experiences of the American soldiers who fought and died in the frigid cold of the Chosin area proved to be some of the most harrowing and tragic in the history of the U.S. Army.”

Before the worst of the fighting, Seelinger wrote, the 31st — known as Task Force MacLean, for its commander — sent out a reconnaissance unit to scout the area. That unit was completely wiped out. According to the Defense Department, the task force of which Kirtley was a part was initially deployed east of the reservoir with 3,200 American and Korean troops.

It withdrew with just 1,500 soldiers, primarily to Hagaru-ri, where Kirtley was last reported seen.

On the night of Nov. 27, 1950, the Chinese forces attacked two batteries in Kirtley’s unit, “overrunning much of their perimeter,” Seelinger wrote, and killing or wounding most of the senior officers. The battle continued throughout the night, with the artillery unit suffering heavy casualties.

The details of the battle are harrowing: Temperatures were subzero, and the Army task force was outnumbered eight to one by the Chinese, according to the Washington Post. Soldiers froze to death or were shot in trucks as they attempted to fall back. Many of the survivors straggled by foot across the frigid terrain to Marine lines. The vehicles carrying wounded were pounded by the Chinese forces.

By the time the task force’s retreat was complete, fewer than 400 soldiers from the task force were left alive and able-bodied. They then joined with the Marines to retreat — or, as the Marine commander put it, advance in another direction — from the area.

