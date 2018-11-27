Cultural connection: Sheridan students travel to Wyola

WYOLA, MONTANA — The Wyola School rarely has visitors from other institutions of learning, but a rare occurrence took place last Tuesday when students from Sheridan Junior High School traveled up Interstate 90 for an afternoon of cultural connection.

About 15 middle-schoolers from each school spent around two-and-a-half hours together at the Wyola Art Culture and Elder’s Center, which sits right next to the school.

They took part in several activities including cooking, storytelling and art. The cultural center was built a few years ago. Music, art and Crow studies courses take place there, and the building also serves as a local gathering spot.

Last week marked the second time the schools have shared a cultural event in less than a month. Wyola students traveled to SJHS Oct. 30 for an afternoon of games and stories. In Sheridan, most of the activities occurred outside and involved physical activity with one large group.

In Wyola, students did everything indoors and were split into three smaller groups consisting of both SJHS and Wyola students.

The day entailed a bit of organized chaos, but laughter consistently filled the air, along with the scent of fresh food. Sheridan students experienced several aspects of Crow culture, including food like pemmican and pan bread, along with traditional stories and art. In the cooking station, students hand-rolled dough to make flat, circular pan bread. Once the bread was finished, they spread butter on it or dipped it in chokecherry pudding, another Crow staple. Wyola School Crow studies teacher Janice Wilson shared a few traditional Crow stories, including one about a peace pipe in the sky and one related to a white wolf. Wilson said the afternoon went well and was a nice way to send students into Thanksgiving break. The more structured indoor activities also made it easier for students to directly interact and talk with each other.

“It was fun,” Wilson said. “I’m glad we broke them up into groups instead of having one giant group.”

Wilson said the Wyola students were self-sufficient and helped organize most aspects of the day so she didn’t have to worry about handling everything.

“I don’t have to really guide them,” Wilson said. “They know their stuff and they do it.”

Wyola art teacher Maggie Yellowtail said it was the first time that she remembered students from another school coming to Wyola.

Yellowtail helped students create parfleches, which are rawhide envelopes used to carry items — usually food — during travel. Students designed them with different geometric shapes and colors of their choosing.

Yellowtail said it was nice to bridge the gap and emphasize commonalities.

Similarly, Kristi Old Coyote, who volunteers at the Art Culture and Elder’s Center, said she appreciated seeing the students interacting and enjoying themselves. Now, if or when when students see each other in Sheridan, she said, they won’t be complete strangers. Old Coyote said they hopefully created new friendships. By the sound of student conversations, she appeared to be correct.

“I hope we come back,” several SJHS students said.

Teachers from both schools said they are working on scheduling more cultural days in the future, but none are official yet.

After all the groups took part in three different stations, the afternoon concluded in appropriate fashion: with a round dance, otherwise known as a friendship dance.