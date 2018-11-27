Felony trial focuses on audio, written threats

SHERIDAN — A trial for Roger Black started Monday to address one felony charge of influencing, intimidating or impeding a witness for another case in 4th Judicial District Court.

The intimidation charge stems from a case in which Black faces one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Tabitha Charles was subpoenaed by the state in that case, and witnesses testified Monday that Black had a letter to Charles delivered that threatened her about testifying.

Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle assisted deputy prosecuting attorney Christina White in the state’s side of the case. The state called eight witnesses: the leading Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation special agent on the case, Charles, her mother, her fiancé, her fiancé’s father, Lt. Emily Hizer with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, a fellow inmate and Linda Bradford, who is one of the parties connecting Black and Charles.

Each witness reviewed and testified to recognizing the letter from Black to Charles and its envelope.

The letter had Charles’ name on the front and no address or postage to indicate where it was from.

The contents told Charles she had “one week to leave and not come back” followed by several expletives.

“Don’t think DCI can help; they can’t! You better take this break, you won’t get another, if you don’t leave, your mom and daughter will pay the price for your (expletives removed.)”

Black’s letter continued to threaten Charles, stating he knew where Charles’ mother and daughter were at all times, as well as where she is. The letter said “we will get mom, then your daughter…then you! Don’t try us…you have one week.”

While testifying, Charles said she received the letter from her fiancé, who received it from his father who had found it in the family’s mailbox. When she read the letter, Charles immediately called DCI because she was scared of the threats in the letter.

The jury heard audio recordings of Black calling Andrew Price, who he was in jail with in April 2018. During the call, he asked Price to check on where “she” lived, which prosecutors had Price confirm was a reference to Charles. Additional audio recordings from the Telmate, or phone service available for inmates to make calls outside of the detention center, showed Black calling Charles’ mother, Sharon Johnson, several times and telling Johnson to talk to Charles and let her know there’s a problem and it needs to be fixed. Black assured Johnson he was not mad at Charles, but asked Johnson to ask her daughter why she was sending him to jail and ruining his life.

The state called eight of its 19 potential witnesses, but indicated several of the DCI witnesses would not be testifying. Defense attorney William John Disney listed three witnesses in his trial brief, but also mentioned he has the right to call any witness listed by the state.

Day two of the trial started at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Officials involved with the case anticipate the trial will last two to three days total. The current 13-member jury consists of four men and nine women.