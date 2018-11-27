Energy, tourism will be affected by climate change, report says

CASPER — Climate change will most directly affect Wyoming’s tourism and outdoor recreation industries — the state’s second largest source of revenue — according to a major government report.

But perhaps the most vulnerable industry to rising global temperatures, one that is threaded through the state’s entire economy, is energy. The report, which was released Friday, predicts billions in losses to the U.S. economy from unbridled climate change. President Trump told reporters he doesn’t believe its findings. But Wyoming’s congressional delegation offered a more pragmatic response, citing the need for technology that would mitigate the impact on fossil fuels. The Fourth National Climate Assessment, required every four years by Congress and compiled by 13 federal agencies, laid out heavy economic costs from coast to coast without some kind of change.

Influential oil and gas companies have acknowledged the need. Coal firms like Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy have acknowledged the challenge. But in a state where energy is key to comfort, jobs, good roads and good schools, the question is: How ready is Wyoming?

“Wyoming will definitely change,” said Jason Shogren, Stroock Chair of Natural Resource Conservation and Management at the University of Wyoming. Shogren worked for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from 2000 to 2002. “The question is, will we be able to make this transition and will the state leaders and politicians and everybody on board be able to understand that this is a reality here that we have to deal with?”

No good news

The Fourth National Climate Assessment is not a sunny read. It details painful economic losses across all regions of the United States if policies are not put in place to hamper greenhouse gas emission on a global scale.

The planet is warming as a result of human activities, including burning fossil fuels. While the planet cycles through warm periods and cold periods, the current trajectory would be a very slow decent into another ice age had it not been for the industrial revolution, the report states.

Instead, the planet is warming up, and quickly.

“Earth’s climate is now changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization, primarily as a result of human activities,” the report states. The purpose of the report isn’t to explain climate change but to do, for the fourth time, a cost benefit analysis. It’s an economist’s take on climate change and the results are stark.

The current trend of climate change would likely undermine energy efficiency, spike electricity costs, fracture outdoor tourism-based economies, damage critical infrastructure, reduce water resources, unsettle agriculture-based regions and harm international trade, among other risks.

There are some “near-term improvements” for a warmer globe, according to the report. But they are undermined by current predictions that warming will only increase and leave a “substantial net damage to the U.S. economy throughout this century, especially in the absence of increased adaptation efforts.”

The assessment, which was released on Black Friday, is not the first look at the economic impacts. Transition away from fossil fuels was talked about in the George W. Bush administration and Bill Clinton’s eight years before that.

This isn’t new, said Shogren, who worked on the Kyoto Protocol for the Clinton White House. But the momentum on addressing climate change, which started decades ago, continues to pick up, he said.

“This is a question that isn’t going away and even if we try to say ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ More and more people have heard it, and continue to hear it,” he said. “The question is when will we actually do something to a significant degree?”

Much has been made on the left of the conflict between the Trump administration’s efforts to deregulate and unleash energy development and the work to address climate change.

The outrage was not unfounded. The president has said at times that climate change may be a reality and at others that it is not. Those critical of climate science have found high positions in the administration, and Trump pulled the U.S out of 100-country Paris Climate Agreement in mid-2017. The agreement was the first international approach the country had joined since the Kyoto Protocol, signed by Clinton in 1998, but non-binding due to the Senate’s disapproval of China and India’s exemptions.

Distrust of climate science has become highly politicized since that time and a host of high-profile regulations from the Obama administration ended up in Trump’s crosshairs early in his administration. This led to the current revision of the Clean Power Plan, an unfinished process but one approved of in Wyoming coal country.

By Heather Richards

Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange