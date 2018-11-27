US 14A closes for season

SHERIDAN — Crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation closed U.S. Highway 14A west of Burgess Junction for the winter at noon Monday.

WYDOT seasonally closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming at the end of the fall hunting season.

According to WYDOT Maintenance Area Crew Supervisor Rich Hall, heavy snows and relatively light traffic during the winter months make maintenance of the mountain portion of US 14A impractical.

Hall added, “that, as a safety precaution, WYDOT usually likes to close the road seasonally rather than as a reaction to a storm.” The decision ties in with the organization’s mission of providing a safe, high quality and efficient transportation system for the citizens of Wyoming. Road closure gates are located at Burgess Junction (near milepost 98.1) and on the Lovell side of the mountain near milepost 76.04.

During the time the road is closed, motorists can use U.S. Highway 14 via Granite Pass and Greybull as an alternative route from Sheridan to Lovell.

For more road and travel information go to www.wyoroad.info or call 511.