Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block South Main Street, 8 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block Sugarland Drive, 7:04 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Trauma, South Main Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 11:38 a.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Trauma, Thomas Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 7:03 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious person, Stadium Drive, 12:42 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4 a.m.

• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 8:37 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Mountain View, 10:34 a.m.

• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Airport Road, 10:37 a.m.

• Dog at large, Taylor Avenue, 11:55 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:28 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, Second Avenue East, 2:26 p.m.

• Lost property, Grinnell Plaza, 2:31 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Badger Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 4:39 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Taylor Avenue, 5:52 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 7:02 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 7:58 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 9:41 p.m.

• Threats; cold, Canfield Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 11:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 1:47 p.m.

• DUI, Thorne Rider Road and Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 2:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Woodland Park Road, 2:58 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 5:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:59 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Kerry Doyle Mikkelson, 66, Banner, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Daniel Andrew Dalin, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Laura Renea Friday, 26, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

