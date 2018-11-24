Eisele used intelligence, toughness to lead champion Rams

BIG HORN — Before Kade Eisele entered high school, his coaches had little doubt he would be a standout football player. Eisele’s talent, toughness and intelligence separated him early on from the rest of the pack.

“He wouldn’t be denied,” Big Horn assistant coach Colter Brantz said. “He had the tenacity that wouldn’t allow him to stop short. He doesn’t go down and you could see that in him from a very early age. Even though he wasn’t very big, it just didn’t matter.”

That athletic prowess continued during his high school football career, where Eisele started all four years on defense and two years on offense. This season, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Eisele was the engine for Big Horn High School’s historic offense and leading tackler on its top-notch defense.

Voters for end-of-season awards took notice of Eisele’s abilities. Last week, he was named to the Wyoming Super 25 team for the second consecutive year, took home 1A Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight season and received All-State honors for the third consecutive year. In the past two seasons, Eisele accumulated 4,212 all-purpose yards and 55 total touchdowns, along with 192 total tackles at linebacker.

This year, Eisele saved his best performance for last. In the 1A state championship against Cokeville, the senior gained more than 300 all-purpose yards, scored three touchdowns, made 10 tackles and recovered a fumble in Big Horn’s 56-3 victory that secured an undefeated season for the Rams.

Eisele’s 207 rushing yards and 346 total yards against Cokeville were his most in a game this year.

Head coach Kirk McLaughlin said that was no accident.

“The brightest stars shine brightest in the biggest games,” McLaughlin said. “… I was never worried about him having a bad game. It wasn’t always going to be a perfect game, but as the competition got better, so did Kade.”

In the championship game, McLaughlin told Brantz right before the opening kickoff that he had a feeling the Rams would return it for a touchdown. Sure enough, Eisele did just that, taking the ball 91 yards to the house.

“What an awesome way to start the game,” McLaughlin said. “I know what it did for me: it gave me a lot more confidence. I’m sure it did the same for the rest of the team, like, ‘Hey, we’re here to play, we’re already playing great, let’s roll with it.’”

After a last-second defeat in the 2017 championship, Eisele and the Rams bounced back to take home their second title in three years.

Eisele said this year’s championship felt a little sweeter than 2016 because it was a perfect way to end his high school career and recover from last season’s heartbreaking loss.

“I was just super excited to get back on the field and get another shot at a state championship because the previous year didn’t turn out quite the way we wanted it to,” Eisele said. “To go out on that note is every senior’s dream come true.”

Eisele said he often thought about last year’s championship game and used it as fuel this season.

“It just kind of gives you a little extra fire under your belt,” Eisele said. “It does kind of always stay with you, but the way we finished this season helped put that in the past a lot more.”

Coaches called Eisele one of the easiest players to instruct because he immediately picked up on both teams’ strategies and quickly corrected mistakes.

McLaughlin taught Eisele physical education and said he easily learned any sport.

“It didn’t matter if it was dodgeball, badminton, basketball, flag football, volleyball,” McLaughlin said. “He could pick up the game, the little details of each game and be the dominant athlete in the class.”

On the gridiron, assistant coach Andrew Marcure said Eisele’s size didn’t matter because of his smarts and competitive spirit.

“He played at a different level,” Marcure said. “His knowledge of the game, from freshman year on, you just knew he was going to be a solid player, a memorable player. One that everyone’s going to be like, ‘Man, that Big Horn team sure is going to miss that Eisele kid.’”

However, Marcure sometimes sensed how much pressure Eisele put on himself to perform flawlessly.

“He didn’t want to let anybody down, so he’d play at such a high level and he would prep at such a high level that if he made mistakes, they would just totally rattle him,” Marcure said. “He just wanted to be almost perfect, in a sense. That was tough. You could see it weigh on him emotionally (and) mentally.”

Most of the time, though, Eisele carried himself in an outwardly carefree manner.

“He wants to do as well as he can, but he can do it all with kind of a lighthearted, easy-going demeanor,” Brantz said.

Brantz also said Eisele has a nose for the end zone, as he scored 27 touchdowns this year and 28 last season.

“There’s something in his own stubborn pride that he just doesn’t believe that anybody can stop him if he puts his mind to it,” Brantz said. “Often on the sidelines we would yell, ‘Kade, just go down.’ … He doesn’t do that. He doesn’t step out of bounds, he doesn’t give up the play early. He fights and claws for everything.”

Indeed, his toughness showed during the end of his junior campaign. A severely limited Eisele played at state last year despite a hip injury suffered the week before. He took nearly every defensive snap and picked up a couple key first downs on offense.

In the game’s closing minutes, though, the coaches kept Eisele on the sidelines because of his immobility.

“It got to the point where we couldn’t have him on the field anymore because he couldn’t walk, and we felt so bad,” Marcure said. “He was in tears, begging us, ‘Please let me play.’ … It was heartbreaking, heartbreaking. It just shows his desire and focus and determination.”

With a healthy Eisele this year at state, Marcure designed several offensive plays to get him the ball with room to operate. On one play, Marcure called an outside run and saw Eisele’s intensity as the running back sprinted with the ball down the sidelines.

“The look on his face was, ‘Nothing’s going to stop me,’” Marcure said. “It was one of those memorable moments where you’re like, ‘Man, we’re going to miss a kid like him.’”

His football abilities were apparent at a young age, but Eisele continued to sharpen his skills. After a rough loss one year ago, everything came together perfectly this season.